Whyte vs Povetkin: Dillian Whyte will be defeated by Alexander Povetkin, says Michael Hunter

Dillian Whyte risks his world title plans against Alexander Povetkin on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Dillian Whyte's pursuit of a world title fight will be ended by a crushing defeat to Alexander Povetkin, says the Russian's last opponent Michael Hunter.

Whyte is within touching distance of a mandatory shot at the WBC heavyweight belt currently held by Tyson Fury, but he must firstly overcome Povetkin this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte faces Povetkin on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office

I think it's [knockout win for Povetkin] very possible. Michael Hunter

Povetkin has only lost to Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua, while he battled to a draw in his last fight with Hunter, who is predicting a disastrous night for Whyte.

"I think Dillian Whyte is going to have some trouble dealing with him," Hunter told Sky Sports. "I think Dillian Whyte is going to lose. I think Dillian Whyte is going to take an L.

"Povetkin will be there to get him. The fight will be at a decent pace. I think it's going to be an interesting fight to see, because the pace is going to be very similar, so I'm probably going to lean towards Povetkin."

Whyte's clash with Povetkin will 'catch fire', says Sky Sports expert Tony Bellew

"I think it's [knockout win for Povetkin] very possible. The percentage is high and that's why I think this is a good fight, because people want to see explosions and I think they're going to get it here, even if it's for two minutes, or it might be for the whole fight.

"We're looking for big punches thrown and I think that's what the fans are excited to see."

Hunter troubled Povetkin with an early onslaught, but the big-hitting veteran staged a determined fightback to prevent defeat on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia last December.

The American believes he highlighted vulnerabilities in Povetkin, although Hunter also acknowledged the former WBA champion's ring skills.

Povetkin battled back strongly against Hunter in Saudi Arabia

"He has a veteran experience that goes with him in the ring, definitely," said Hunter.

"Very subtle things that he knows what to do. He has a heart of a lion, that's for sure. Just that alone, a very difficult situation to deal with.

"I think I exposed a lot of stuff. I exposed that he can be easily knocked down in any round. I also exposed that he's not going to lay down.

"If you don't knock him out, then he's not going to be knocked out. He's not the one to worry about what should happen in that situation."

