Whyte vs Povetkin: Does Tyson Fury want to fight Dillian Whyte?

Tyson Fury has been ordered to defend his title against Dillian Whyte next year

Dillian Whyte is one win away from a WBC title fight, but does the WBC champion Tyson Fury want that British battle? The Panel have given their verdict...

Whyte battles Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night - live on Sky Sports Box Office - and victory keeps him on course for a mandatory title fight for Fury's WBC heavyweight belt in early 2021.

The WBC have confirmed that the winner of Fury's expected third fight with Deontay Wilder must face Whyte next, regardless of ongoing negotiations about an undisputed title fight with Anthony Joshua.

But would the reigning WBC champion relish a battle with 'The Body Snatcher'?

Carl Froch

Tyson Fury has got that third fight with Wilder, which I think he comes through. Fury knows that Whyte gives him a hard fight, and he knows that Anthony Joshua gives him a hard fight.

I would like to see Tyson Fury defend against Whyte. If Whyte beats Fury, then Whyte becomes the man Carl Froch

I think Fury would probably want the bigger pay day in the undisputed fight with Joshua. But he needs to fight Whyte first to keep that undisputed fight alive.

I would like to see Tyson Fury defend against Whyte. If Whyte beats Fury, then Whyte becomes the man. The champion should defend against his mandatory and whoever wins should fight the next in line.

Johnny Nelson

I think Dillian Whyte is the last person he wants to fight, only if he has to, because he sees the risk and reward in regards of that fight. It doesn't work in his favour.

I think Tyson Fury, even though he's a fighting man, he just thinks, 'If I don't need it, I'm not taking it' Johnny Nelson

They both know from sparring with each other in the past, how those spars have gone, so they know what to expect. Every fight is a dangerous fight, but it's about risk and reward.

I think Tyson Fury, even though he's a fighting man, he just thinks, 'If I don't need it, I'm not taking it.' That's what his view is on Dillian.

Matthew Macklin

Dillian Whyte is a tough fight for anyone. I don't believe Tyson Fury doesn't think he can win, or anything like that, I just think that he's probably chasing a legacy fight with Anthony Joshua. I think Tyson Fury is confident in his ability that he will beat anyone.

He might think, 'Okay, you know what, I'm going to do the Whyte fight and then we'll go for Joshua' Matthew Macklin

I could definitely see Fury vacating the WBC title and going straight to the Joshua fight, but will that take the shine off the fight, if it's not for undisputed? He might think, 'Okay, you know what, I'm going to do the Whyte fight and then we'll go for Joshua.'

Spencer Oliver

Does Dillian Whyte deserve his shot? Yes, he does. Should he get the shot? Yes, he should. But I don't think it's a fight that Tyson Fury really wants. I don't think it's a fight that he's looking for.

He's a dangerous character and I think Fury wants to go down a different route Spencer Oliver

I think he wants to unify the titles and Dillian Whyte, he's obviously a danger man. He's a dangerous character and I think Fury wants to go down a different route.

With Dillian Whyte, you've got to take your hat off to him. Since losing to Joshua, back in 2015, he's had a string of wins and look at some of the names on his record as well. He's not gone for the easy route, he just fights anyone. I respect him for that and he deserves his shot more than ever.

Andy Clarke

You look at the Otto Wallin fight and it shows that anything can happen at heavyweight Andy Clarke

I think Dillian has proven that he's going to be a difficult night's work for anyone, even Fury. He could put some miles on Fury's clock. You look at the Otto Wallin fight [against Fury] and it shows that anything can happen at heavyweight, all sorts of things, not just someone producing a performance like Andy Ruiz Jr that we weren't expecting. Dillian Whyte, it's certainly going to take something out of you, fighting him.

Fury sustained cuts in a hard-fought points win over Otto Wallin

I don't think any of the heavyweights at the top end are going to be apprehensive about fighting each other, or anyone else, it is just a question of timing. They just want to get the biggest fights for the biggest money they possibly can.

