Shannon Courtenay 'still has a huge future' and will target Rachel Ball rematch, says Eddie Hearn

1:45 An emotional Rachel Ball is targeting fights at a world title level An emotional Rachel Ball is targeting fights at a world title level

Shannon Courtenay gained "respect" from climbing off the floor but must now "bounce back" from a shock defeat, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Courtenay was knocked down then outpointed by Rachel Ball last Friday, her first career defeat in her sixth fight.

"Physically she was fine," said Hearn. "Emotionally? Distraught.

"When you are a young prospect and you lose a fight, to her the world is over. I tried to explain to her that her world is just beginning.

"People love to see great fights. If you jump into these fights too early, you get the respect from the public, especially if you get up off the deck.

Courtenay recovered from an early knockdown

Ball handed Courtenay a shock first defeat

"Most people had Courtenay winning. I had it as a draw. It could have gone either way.

"She got up from a huge knock-down.

"It's hard taking a defeat but you have to bounce back.

"I told her: 'Soak it up, feel this pain. Don't worry about being happy or smiling. Feel how horrible this feeling is and use it as energy to come back stronger'.

"We'll look to make the rematch. She still has a huge future."

