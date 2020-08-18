Whyte vs Povetkin: Dillian Whyte adds David Coldwell to corner team for heavyweight clash
Whyte-Povetkin and Taylor-Persoon 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Last Updated: 18/08/20 5:58pm
Dillian Whyte has added David Coldwell to his corner team for this weekend's crucial heavyweight clash with Alexander Povetkin.
Trainer Xavier Miller has overseen Whyte's preparations for Saturday's showdown with Povetkin, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with Katie Taylor-Delfine Persoon 2 on the same bill.
Whyte has confirmed that Coldwell will also be joining Miller in the corner at the finale of 'Fight Camp'.
"Dave is someone I've known a long time," Whyte told Sky Sports. "He's experienced with heavyweights, was in David Haye's corner back in the day, and has trained Tony Bellew. He knows how to handle a big guy like Povetkin.
"Dave can offer secondary advice, or perhaps see something that I have missed."
It's just to be a second pair of eyes, if needed
Dave Coldwell
Sky Sports expert Coldwell has welcomed the opportunity to offer support to Miller on a hugely important night for Whyte.
"It's just to be a second pair of eyes, if needed," Coldwell told Sky Sports. "I'm there to just help his coach and keep things running smoothly, and if I spot something, then I'll give my opinion to him, and he'll take it on from there.
"First and foremost, I'm a boxing fan, so I'm a fan of Dillian Whyte. I've always got on with him. Around the shows for years, we've always had a bit of a laugh.
"It's great to be involved in another massive night and I love working on these huge events. I'm quite experienced at that sort of stuff and it's exciting."
