Whyte vs Povetkin: Dillian Whyte adds David Coldwell to corner team for heavyweight clash

1:43 Spencer Oliver is supportive of Dillian Whyte's move to add David Coldwell to his corner team for Saturday's heavyweight fight against Alexander Povetkin Spencer Oliver is supportive of Dillian Whyte's move to add David Coldwell to his corner team for Saturday's heavyweight fight against Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte has added David Coldwell to his corner team for this weekend's crucial heavyweight clash with Alexander Povetkin.

Sky customers: Buy Whyte vs Povetkin

Non-Sky customers: Buy Whyte vs Povetkin

Trainer Xavier Miller has overseen Whyte's preparations for Saturday's showdown with Povetkin, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with Katie Taylor-Delfine Persoon 2 on the same bill.

📸 @DillianWhyte has arrived for his huge heavyweight clash this weekend with Alexander Povetkin, live on Sky Sports Box Office💪 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 18, 2020

Dave Coldwell guided Tony Bellew's successful spell at heavyweight

Whyte has confirmed that Coldwell will also be joining Miller in the corner at the finale of 'Fight Camp'.

"Dave is someone I've known a long time," Whyte told Sky Sports. "He's experienced with heavyweights, was in David Haye's corner back in the day, and has trained Tony Bellew. He knows how to handle a big guy like Povetkin.

"Dave can offer secondary advice, or perhaps see something that I have missed."

It's just to be a second pair of eyes, if needed Dave Coldwell

Sky Sports expert Coldwell has welcomed the opportunity to offer support to Miller on a hugely important night for Whyte.

"It's just to be a second pair of eyes, if needed," Coldwell told Sky Sports. "I'm there to just help his coach and keep things running smoothly, and if I spot something, then I'll give my opinion to him, and he'll take it on from there.

3:04 Spencer Oliver analyses the left hook, a favourite shot of both Whyte and Povetkin Spencer Oliver analyses the left hook, a favourite shot of both Whyte and Povetkin

"First and foremost, I'm a boxing fan, so I'm a fan of Dillian Whyte. I've always got on with him. Around the shows for years, we've always had a bit of a laugh.

"It's great to be involved in another massive night and I love working on these huge events. I'm quite experienced at that sort of stuff and it's exciting."

Watch Whyte-Povetkin and Taylor-Persoon 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 7pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.