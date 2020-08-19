Whyte vs Povetkin: Dillian Whyte says Tyson Fury wouldn't care about upsetting public by avoiding WBC mandatory fight

0:37 Dillian Whyte has arrived in style for Saturday's clash with Alexander Povetkin Dillian Whyte has arrived in style for Saturday's clash with Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte says Tyson Fury cannot call himself a 'fighting man' and believes his British rival would not care about upsetting the public by avoiding their WBC mandatory fight.

Whyte battles Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and victory keeps him on course for a WBC heavyweight title fight in early 2021.

The WBC has confirmed the winner of Fury's expected third fight against Deontay Wilder must face Whyte next, but the Brixton man insists the current WBC champion will still attempt to avoid him, even if it means upsetting his fans.

Whyte told Sky Sports: "Do you think Tyson Fury cares? Tyson Fury don't care. He used to say he was the lineal heavyweight champion, he let the public think he is, but he does what he wants to. Tyson Fury doesn't care.

"He's a man that says one thing today and then says something else tomorrow. He doesn't give two hoots what the public thinks.

1:43 Spencer Oliver reacts after Whyte adds David Coldwell to his corner team Spencer Oliver reacts after Whyte adds David Coldwell to his corner team

"He said he was a fighting man. Before he won the belt, he said he was going to fight me. He just talks rubbish. He said he was going to do this to me, do that to me. 'When I beat Deontay Wilder, I'm going to give Dillian the first shot at the belt, because he deserves it, he's waited so long and he's worked so hard.'

"After he wins the fight, he talks about fighting Derek Chisora. He's a joker. The WBC have obviously come forward and said you have to fight me now, so let's see what he's going to do.

"He's tried everything to avoid me. Even without waiting for the outcome of my fight with Povetkin, he's so scared about the prospect of fighting me that his promoter begged the WBC to elevate him to 'Franchise' champion to keep him out of my clutches.

"Mauricio has said publicly that that ain't happening. All going well, he'll be all mine, but I fully expect him to run, run and run, just like that coward Wilder before him."

Promoter Eddie Hearn has already stated Whyte will receive an undisputed world title fight with Anthony Joshua, if Fury refuses to make a mandatory defence and is stripped of his belt.

"We know the winner of Saturday's fight will be ordered to face the winner of Fury versus Wilder," Hearn told Sky Sports.

1:48 Eddie Hearn says Whyte is ready to 'flick the switch and go to war' Eddie Hearn says Whyte is ready to 'flick the switch and go to war'

"If Fury does not want to fight Whyte, then Whyte will be elevated to champion from interim champion. Now I do not like that.

"But what will happen? Joshua will fight Whyte straight away for the undisputed championship.

"You always want to fight a champion. But if Fury refuses to do a fight that has been ordered by the WBC, then he will be stripped of his title.

"Then Whyte will be fighting for the undisputed championship.

"Whyte has had the bad end of the stick for a long time but could end up, if he's successful, fighting Joshua for the undisputed championship, so this is massive for him."

