Whyte vs Povetkin: Tyson Fury calls on Deontay Wilder to finalise trilogy fight as Dillian Whyte awaits winner

Tyson Fury has warned Deontay Wilder "I won’t wait forever" to finalise a third fight, with Dillian Whyte set to challenge the winner.

Whyte must battle past Alexander Povetkin on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, to enforce a mandatory fight for the WBC heavyweight title which Fury won from Wilder.

Fury and Wilder are expected to collide for a third time, initially targeted for December 19, but the lack of a finalised date and location has called the fight into question - and caused Whyte to wonder when his mandated opportunity might arrive.

.@bronzebomber where you at mush? The clock is ticking!! I’m not gonna wait for ever!!! There is other bums in the division that I want to eat for breakfast 🍳 pic.twitter.com/ZZwhItBC2S — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 20, 2020

Fury tweeted to Wilder: "Where you at mush? The clock is ticking!! I'm not gonna wait for ever!!! There is other bums in the division that I want to eat for breakfast."

Fury has agreed financial terms to two fights with Anthony Joshua in 2021 for the undisputed title but, according to promoter Eddie Hearn, Whyte is "the priority".

Whyte has waited over 1000 days as the WBC's No 1 contender but has never challenged for a world title.

Whyte told Sky Sports about Fury: "I've got a feeling Fury will beat Wilder then vacate [his WBC title] then try and fight Joshua without the belt," Whyte told Sky Sports. "I've got a feeling that's what he will do.

"He doesn't show any interest in a fight with me. They are already trying to put obstacles in the way of fighting me.

"He said when he beat Wilder that he would fight me because I deserved it. Blah blah blah. Typical Fury, he says one thing today and one thing tomorrow.

"Hopefully he does fight me because it's a big fight, and winnable for me.

"I can't see Wilder beating him. Fury out-boxed him, out-punched him, roughed him up. What's Wilder going to do? He's not suddenly going to become a great jabber or a mid-range fighter. He got out-boxed, bullied and beat up so I can't see him winning the third fight unless Fury gets completely complacent and gets tagged, which can happen in heavyweight boxing.

"Do you think Tyson Fury cares? Tyson Fury don't care. He used to say he was the lineal heavyweight champion, he let the public think he is, but he does what he wants to. Tyson Fury doesn't care.

"He's a man that says one thing today and then says something else tomorrow. He doesn't give two hoots what the public thinks."

