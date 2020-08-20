Whyte vs Povetkin: Delfine Persoon questions why Katie Taylor has taken the 'risk' of their rematch

Delfine Persoon has admitted her surprise that Katie Taylor embraced a rematch after their controversial first fight.

Taylor won the undisputed lightweight title last year by beating Persoon via majority decision and they will meet in an edgy second fight on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"We didn't think [Taylor would grant a rematch]. We were very surprised Katie is taking this risk," said Persoon, a part-time police officer and former WBC champion who still insists she deserved the judges' verdict in their first meeting.

"For her, it is a big risk. If she loses, it isn't good for her career."

Taylor defends every major lightweight belt

Persoon is a former WBC champion

Persoon had previously criticised Taylor's style to Sky Sports but now said: "A war? This is boxing. Punch, punch back. It is not a war. Grabbing and holding is not boxing.

"Boxing offensively, jabbing and working, is the way to box.

"I respect her style. I must prove my style, like I did in New York, but even better.

"I could see I am bigger than her.

"I have to start the fight faster than last time, with a higher tempo.

"But I can't change the whole thing. My way of boxing is with pressure.

"I can box also on the back foot but, a lot of the time, my opponents don't pressure me. But I can do it. I spar with guys in Belgium who are stronger than me. They give me problems and I find solutions. Against a girl, I always feel stronger because I train with men.

"But I like to box in front. Boxing with my heart can be a problem, sometimes I forget to use my [brain].

"I must not give her time to hold me. Don't give her the time."

Olympic gold medallist and two-weight world champion Taylor is undefeated in 15 pro fights but aims to turn this rematch into a more one-sided fight than the first one.

"We both think we're going to win," Taylor said. "I want to be involved in the biggest fights and that's why I wanted this rematch.

"I want to prove that I am the best. There will be criticism whether I win or lose.

"This is why I'm in boxing - to be the best. I want to be known as the pound-for-pound No 1.

"No crowd, all the belts on the line? This is the purest form of boxing you will ever see.

"I'm prepared for whatever comes my way on Saturday. May the best boxer win."

