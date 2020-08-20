Whyte vs Povetkin: Dillian Whyte warns Alexander Povetkin he can launch into explosive assault at any moment of heavyweight fight

Dillian Whyte faces Alexander Povetkin on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Dillian Whyte has warned Alexander Povetkin he can launch into an explosive assault at any moment of their heavyweight fight.

The Brixton heavyweight came face to face with Povetkin at the final press conference for Saturday's crucial clash, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Whyte made his brutal intentions clear to his Russian opponent.

Povetkin, a former WBA champion, has only suffered defeat at the highest level to Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua, but Whyte is confident that he has more than enough firepower to produce an explosive knockout.

"Povetkin is the most technical fighter I've fought," said Whyte. "He has beaten a lot of top guys. He's an Olympic gold medallist. He's only lost two fights

"When the bell goes it doesn't matter if there's 100,000 people there or 100 people. You are zoned in.

"When I'm in shape, you've got problems, because I can do what I like to do. I don't mind blowing up because I can recover, go again. Whatever he wants to do, I'm cool with it.

He's a tough guy. But listen, if I land early? It is night night early. Dillian Whyte

"I don't like to make predictions. He is very experienced and can look after himself. He's a tough guy. But listen, if I land early? It is night night early. But he can do the same, as well."

Whyte insists he is fully aware that Povetkin can derail his plans to challenge for the WBC belt, which is currently held by Tyson Fury.

"The story of my life is pressure," said Whyte. "I've been under pressure my entire life. This is just another puzzle. There is more pressure because of the future, but that's in the future.

Whyte risks his status as mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC belt

"I'm fighting a consummate professional so I'm not bothered about Tyson Fury. I'm bothered about Povetkin."

Povetkin has already savoured success in Britain with victories over David Price and Hughie Fury, and the big-hitting veteran has prepared for a dramatic encounter with Whyte.

"I have taken responsibility to train for this fight, understanding how serious it is," he said.

"You have to take Dillian seriously.

"I don't like to make predictions - but it will be fireworks."

