Whyte vs Povetkin: Alen Babic and Shawndell Winters steal the show with fiery press conference exchange
Whyte-Povetkin and Taylor-Persoon 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Dillian Whyte's protege Alen Babic was left bubbling with rage after a press conference row with his opponent Shawndell Winters.
Babic and Winters are set to collide in a bad-tempered heavyweight bout on the undercard to Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Experienced American Winters launched into a verbal attack on Thursday and, although Babic stood firm, he was visibly angry.
Winters raised his voice and was on the edge of his seat: "What are you going to do?
"I'm known for bringing the smoke! You've fought three cab drivers and never been hit by a punch."
Croatia's Babic, who has only had three pro fights, hit back: "You are only known for losing to Joseph Parker.
"My game-plan is to knock you out!"
Winters later admitted he wanted to test the inexperienced Babic with mind games: "He ain't the first person in the gym or on the streets to say he's going to knock me out. I'm still alive!
"Am I mad? No, he's supposed to say that.
"They made a good mistake bringing me over here because it will propel me. When I beat him, when I show him how to fight, he will understand.
"I was 3-0 with three KOs once. I'm 13-3 now. I was where he was, I understand.
"I wanted him to feel me. We ain't going to be in this room all day, we can go outside!
"That's my vibe. The integrity, the moral compass I have? If I say to a man, 'I will knock him out', then when I see him, that's my energy.
"He plans on coming forwards. That's what I love. He's a kickboxer, an MMA fighter. All he can do is come forwards. He doesn't know anything about establishing a jab."
