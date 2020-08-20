Whyte vs Povetkin: Alen Babic and Shawndell Winters steal the show with fiery press conference exchange

Alen Babic fights Shawndell Winters on Saturday

Dillian Whyte's protege Alen Babic was left bubbling with rage after a press conference row with his opponent Shawndell Winters.

Babic and Winters are set to collide in a bad-tempered heavyweight bout on the undercard to Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Experienced American Winters launched into a verbal attack on Thursday and, although Babic stood firm, he was visibly angry.

Winters raised his voice and was on the edge of his seat: "What are you going to do?

"I'm known for bringing the smoke! You've fought three cab drivers and never been hit by a punch."

Croatia's Babic, who has only had three pro fights, hit back: "You are only known for losing to Joseph Parker.

"My game-plan is to knock you out!"

Babic is rated by Dillian Whyte

Chicago's Winters wound Babic up

Winters later admitted he wanted to test the inexperienced Babic with mind games: "He ain't the first person in the gym or on the streets to say he's going to knock me out. I'm still alive!

"Am I mad? No, he's supposed to say that.

"They made a good mistake bringing me over here because it will propel me. When I beat him, when I show him how to fight, he will understand.

"I was 3-0 with three KOs once. I'm 13-3 now. I was where he was, I understand.

"I wanted him to feel me. We ain't going to be in this room all day, we can go outside!

"That's my vibe. The integrity, the moral compass I have? If I say to a man, 'I will knock him out', then when I see him, that's my energy.

"He plans on coming forwards. That's what I love. He's a kickboxer, an MMA fighter. All he can do is come forwards. He doesn't know anything about establishing a jab."

