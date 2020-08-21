Whyte vs Povetkin: Lennox Lewis had to overcome dangerous Donovan 'Razor' Ruddock to earn WBC heavyweight title shot

Lennox Lewis risked his world title hopes against a threatening opponent

Lennox Lewis faced the dangerous Donovan Ruddock in his last fight before a WBC title shot - and final rehearsals often lead to dramatic nights in boxing.

Dillian Whyte is one victory away from securing a mandatory fight for Tyson Fury's WBC title, but he must overcome the big-hitting Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Brixton heavyweight will not be the first fighter to face a tough test before landing a grand opportunity.

Lennox Lewis vs Donovan Ruddock, October 1992

Lennox Lewis was dreaming about heavyweight supremacy at the backend of 1992 after climbing the rankings in devastating fashion following Olympic gold for Canada in 1988. Before landing the big one, Lewis had to deal with another Canadian with the threat of Donovan 'Razor' Ruddock's heavy hands preparing to derail his title goals.

Lewis overpowered Ruddock in the second round

Their Halloween meeting at London's Earls Court split opinion, but it ended up being one of the easiest nights of Lewis' illustrious career. A lightning quick start caught Ruddock by surprise and Lewis was relentless as he finished the job in two emphatic rounds.

A dream fight against Riddick Bowe never materialised, but Lewis' performance ensured he belonged on the big stage and he was handed the WBC title following Bowe's decision to relinquish it.

Shea Neary vs Micky Ward, March 2000

Long before Tony Bellew and Callum Smith came along, Shea Neary was the darling of Merseyside boxing who possessed realistic world title aspirations. Receiving terrestrial TV exposure with impressive victories against the likes of Daryl Tyson and Andy Holligan, Neary was identified as an exciting fighter equipped to bring British boxing into the new millennium and a rumoured fight against Arturo Gatti in Atlantic City would be his reward for beating Micky Ward in London in early 2000.

Shea Neary suffered a disastrous defeat to Micky Ward

Showcased on HBO in America, Neary and Ward put on a fierce clinic in body punching, but it was Ward's shots that ultimately made the difference as he forced a stoppage after eight hellacious rounds. The battle would be dramatized in Ward's biopic, "The Fighter" years later, but for Neary, it was a result that thwarted his American hopes.

Bernard Hopkins vs Robert Allen 3, June 2004

Bernard Hopkins was an all time middleweight great before heading into his third contest with Robert Allen in the summer of 2004. What the Philadelphia fighter craved though was mainstream exposure and he would get that by taking on Oscar De La Hoya in a proposed contest later that year for all four recognised belts at 160lbs. Allen was standing in his way.

Bernard Hopkins beat Robert Allen but was still nearly denied a huge fight

After 12 straightforward rounds, Hopkins remained world champion, but his quest to take on "The Golden Boy" was almost ruined by Felix Sturm. In a spirited effort, the underrated German pushed De La Hoya close, but he didn't do enough as boxing's marquee fighter took the WBO crown. A well-timed body shot from Hopkins would give him victory over De La Hoya three months later in a huge showdown.

Audley Harrison v Michael Sprott 2, April 2010

A world title shot was unlikely to be on Audley Harrison's horizon in 2010 following a career that had failed to live up to the hype usually associated with an Olympic gold medal. Following shattering losses to Danny Williams, Michael Sprott and Martin Rogan, Harrison's career was seemingly winding down, but a Las Vegas chat with Eddie Hearn was about to change all that.

Having raced to victory in Prizefighter at the back end of 2009, Hearn landed Harrison a shot at the vacant European heavyweight title in a rematch with Sprott. After being dominated for large portions of the fight, Harrison, against all odds, found a shot to turn the fight in his favour and with it came a shot at world champion, David Haye.

