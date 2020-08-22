Whyte vs Povetkin: Dillian Whyte plays Russian Roulette despite finally seeing light at end of tunnel

Dillian Whyte has never been closer to the fabled world title wonderland that he has long campaigned for yet the final step is the furthest and most treacherous of all.

This is his perilous path towards a promise - if he beats wily veteran Alexander Povetkin tonight, live on Sky Sports Box Office at 7pm alongside Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon, then a fight for the WBC heavyweight championship will finally be enforced, but too much danger lies ahead for Whyte to consider anything beyond the man who intends to ruin that dream.

Whyte is scrapping to end his 1000-plus day wait atop the WBC rankings without a title shot, to finally end a wild goose chase of heartbreak and injustice. At the end of the rainbow is the pot of gold belonging to Tyson Fury - Whyte will be prioritised above Anthony Joshua in scheduling a fight with Fury, promoter Eddie Hearn has said.

So wouldn't it be just typical if Whyte was thwarted at the final hurdle? Made to jump through hoops only to stumble? He fights tonight to avoid joining a cast of nearly-men who were cruelly treated by the cruellest of sports.

Whyte is better than that - his 11-fight winning streak has conquered Derek Chisora twice, Robert Helenius, Lucas Browne, Joseph Parker, Oscar Rivas and Mariusz Wach. That is the best current run of results in the division (who can say otherwise?), indisputable if he adds Povetkin to that list.

He drove 40 hours to Portugal where he has spent the entirety of lockdown, cutting the excesses off a physique which he admitted had become too heavy.

Accompanied by his dogs Zeus, Hades and Titan he whipped himself into hulking shape worthy of Greek mythology but returned from the Algarve sunshine without Mark Tibbs, the trainer who oversaw the past four years.

Tibbs' replacement Xavier Miller is bolstered in the corner by Dave Coldwell, who steered Tony Bellew to a world title. Whether Tibbs' absence will be felt is another subplot to keep an eye on.

The real problem that Whyte faces beyond Fury looming and Joshua staring from ringside is the man in the opposite corner.

Povetkin is simply not a man for this occasion - he isn't sympathetic, he won't smile for the cameras or honourably play his part in the Dillian Whyte fairytale. Described as a "machine" by Eddie Hearn, the Russian veteran is now 40 but has only lost to Wladimir Klitschko and Joshua.

"It's difficult fighting someone like Povetkin because it's like a game of chess. Violent chess," Joshua told Sky Sports. "He's waiting for you to make a move, so he can counter you."

Joshua will not forget his 2018 meeting with Povetkin in a hurry - the first three or four rounds were absolutely torrid for the champion.

Povetkin has already menacingly descended upon Britain to end whatever hope remained in David Price for a world title fight with one of the most vicious knockouts in recent memory. He beat Hughie Fury here too.

His icy persona has alarmed people at Fight Camp this week - he has calmly sat outside eating his dinner just metres from Whyte's private accommodation, a winnebago that was hired as a "contingency plan" to prevent a pre-fight incident. Whyte sits inside playing his Xbox, Povetkin sits outside barely talking or smiling at all.

"Povetkin has probably fought 20 or 30 guys with the same style and stature as me," Whyte said. "Just in the amateurs alone. He has seen a lot of guys like me."

He's right - Povetkin has forgotten more about boxing than Whyte has ever learned. He was an Olympic gold medallist in 2004 when Whyte was still running the streets of south London.

That is some journey for Whyte, born into poverty in Jamaica and arriving in Brixton in search of a better life only to fall foul of the gangland lifestyle until boxing became his salvation.

A route far more unorthodox than Joshua's, Fury's or Deontay Wilder's has led Whyte to the point where he is called "the people's champion" by Hearn.

"He's a tough guy. But listen, if I land early? It's night night early," Whyte said about Povetkin. "But he can do the same, as well."

Negotiations for Whyte to challenge for Fury's world title can begin on Sunday morning, the WBC have confirmed, if he wins tonight. All he needs to do is to run the gauntlet once more, this time with the eyes of Fury and Joshua locked on him, against the most experienced opponent of his career.

With everything to lose, has Whyte played Russian Roulette once too often?

Katie Taylor must stand up to scrutiny

For the first time in the glittering professional career of Katie Taylor she must answer serious questions against the rough and tumble Delfine Persoon, as a rematch looms that threatens to halt the rise of Ireland's boxing queen.

There has long been the sense that Taylor has a real spite about her, beneath the warm smile and softly-spoken politeness, and Persoon is the ideal opponent to bring that out of her.

Tonight's fight for the undisputed lightweight title is a rematch of the best women's boxing match ever, which Taylor won last year via majority decision much to Persoon's disgust.

Taylor has had to deal with endless questions about whether she really deserves her belts or her undefeated record, many of them from the angry Persoon, and it has clearly irked her. As an Olympic gold medallist, amateur star and two-weight world champion, this is the first time that Taylor has been forced to deal with significant doubt.

Persoon, a part-time police officer from Belgium, has been relentless in her criticism of her opponent's boxing style and has dragged a grimace out of Taylor all week.

"In the first fight there was a lot of holding, holding, holding," Persoon complained. "In another country they would tell you: 'Don't hold' then take away a point. But they never spoke about her holding me.

"In the fourth round her trainer said: 'Grab her arms!'"

She added: "For her, it is a big risk. If she loses, it isn't good for her career."

This is the opponent that Taylor needs to elevate herself onto a new level of greatness as the modern pioneer and pound-for-pound No 1 in women's boxing. But many people thought Persoon beat her last time, and possesses a no-nonsense style that is the antidote to Taylor's technique.

Only in the ring can Taylor finally set the record straight.

