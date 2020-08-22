Whyte vs Povetkin: Dillian Whyte battles Alexander Povetkin tonight but will the British heavyweight win?

Dillian Whyte faces Alexander Povetkin tonight, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Dillian Whyte is one win away from a world title fight, but will Alexander Povetkin deliver a crushing blow to his ambitions? The Panel have made their predictions...

Whyte will receive a mandatory fight for Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight belt if he defeats Povetkin tonight, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with Katie Taylor's world title rematch against Delfine Persoon on the same bill.

Our panel of experts have given their verdict on whether Whyte's plans will be ruined by Povetkin.

Carl Froch

I think that Dillian Whyte will get to Povetkin. He'll be fit, strong, determined and he's been training like a lunatic, because Whyte knows he's now ready to fight for a world title. Dillian has been waiting so long and he knows that he's literally on the brink of fighting for it.

He'll want to make a real statement by stopping Povetkin, who has only been beaten by Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua. Carl Froch

He finished strong in that victory over Oscar Rivas last summer and looked hurtful, punching hard for 12 rounds. If he finishes strong again, I reckon he can force a stoppage of Povetkin in the late rounds. He'll want to make a real statement by stopping Povetkin, who has only been beaten by Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua

Everyone has issues in training, if he [Whyte] trained right, he will come through.

He is a fighter, Dillian. But Povetkin is a seriously skilled heavyweight - an Olympic gold medallist, a world champion whose only losses were against [Wladimir] Klitschko and me.

He still has the hunger and will go in against Dillian thinking he can win. Anthony Joshua on Alexander Povetkin

He's good, a good fighter who hasn't been on the losing end much so hasn't got used to that feeling.

He still has the hunger and will go in against Dillian thinking he can win. It will go to a points decision.

Michael Hunter

I think Dillian Whyte is going to have some trouble dealing with him. I think Dillian Whyte is going to lose. I think Dillian Whyte is going to take an L.

Michael Hunter battled to a draw with Povetkin in December

Povetkin will be there to get him. The fight will be at a decent pace. I think it's going to be an interesting fight to see, because the pace is going to be very similar, so I'm probably going to lean towards Povetkin.

I think it's [knockout win for Povetkin] very possible. The percentage is high and that's why I think this is a good fight, because people want to see explosions and I think they're going to get it here, even if it's for two minutes, or it might be for the whole fight.

Johnny Nelson

Povetkin will make a strong start, trying to set up his big shots, and I think both fighters could hit the canvas. I can see that. But I think the youth, the strength and the aggression of Whyte will give him the beating of Povetkin.

This is a tough fight on paper for Whyte, but he's got himself into great condition. Johnny Nelson

This is a tough fight on paper for Whyte, but he's got himself into great condition. It's no pushover and I believes that he'll wear him down for a late stoppage.

Matthew Macklin

You cannot underestimate Povetkin, but I think Dillian should have a bit too much for him. Matthew Macklin

Povetkin defies logic. He's 40-years-old now, he's been around a long time, but against Michael Hunter and Hughie Fury he showed that there's still plenty of life left in him. You cannot underestimate Povetkin, but I think Dillian should have a bit too much for him.

Early doors it could be cagey, with Whyte using his jab, but I think he wins the fight. Possibly a stoppage but I think it's more likely that Dillian wins on points.

Tony Bellew

Povetkin doesn't know any other way than to meet fire with fire. Whyte, he fights anyone, and gets stuck in from the word go. Dillian is a vicious counter-puncher and I just expect an explosive fight from the start.

Whyte's body punching will also shock Povetkin. Tony Bellew

I think he's just too big and too strong. You'll see the size difference when they get up close. I think it will be a counter left hook, if I'm honest, and that will be the ending of Povetkin.

Whyte's body punching will also shock Povetkin. Dillian is one of the best body punchers in the heavyweight division. Whyte by knockout.

Spencer Oliver

Whyte is going to win in style. Povetkin's name has been near the top for a long time, but against Michael Hunter he got caught early and seemed to be gone. Hunter didn't finish the job and I don't know how he managed to battle his way back.

Povetkin's aggressive style could be his undoing, particularly if he stands in front of Dillian Spencer Oliver

But if Whyte catches him, he'll finish the job. Povetkin's aggressive style could be his undoing, particularly if he stands in front of Dillian, who I think will win by knockout inside six rounds.

Andy Clarke

Povetkin's best chance is if he's aggressive from the beginning and really looks to get something done. Andy Clarke

Povetkin might prefer the kind of fight that Dillian Whyte will bring, rather than in his last fight against Michael Hunter. But Whyte has had a long time to prepare for this and zone in, and I do expect him to win.

Povetkin's best chance is if he's aggressive from the beginning and really looks to get something done. Whyte might be a bit more circumspect, because that kind of fight will suit Povetkin. It's hard to put a dent in Povetkin, so I think Whyte will win on points.

