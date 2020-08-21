Whyte vs Povetkin: Dillian Whyte sheds significant weight for fight with Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte faces Alexander Povetkin on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Dillian Whyte has shed nearly one-and-a-half stone for his crucial heavyweight clash with Alexander Povetkin in the finale of 'Fight Camp'.

The Brixton man had come in at a career heaviest 19st 5lbs for his last victory over Mariusz Wach in December, but Whyte was significantly lighter at 18st 6oz for Saturday's showdown with Povetkin, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Povetkin was also in impressive shape, weighing in at 16st, five pounds lighter than when he battled to a draw with Michael Hunter, and Whyte is wary of the threat posed by Russia's former WBA champion.

Whyte was over two stone heavier than Povetkin for crucial heavyweight clash

"He's a dangerous guy and I can see in his eyes he's up for it and he's motivated, and he wants to have a go," Whyte told Sky Sports.

"But if I'm fit, I can beat all of these guys. We know what he does. He has been doing it consistently for 15 years. It is very hard to defeat that but I know what to do.

"What sets me apart? I adapt on the job. I know what to do. I know when to box, when to fight, I have learned from my mistakes.

"If I land, it will be a problem because I feel strong. The plan is to knock him out. But the first plan is to get a victory."

On the same bill, Katie Taylor's undisputed world lightweight titles are at stake in a rematch with Delfine Persoon.

Katie Taylor resumes her rivalry with Delfine Persoon this weekend

The Irish star was inside the limit at 9st 8lbs 3oz, while Belgian Persoon was lighter at 9st 6lbs 7oz and the duo shared an icy stare on the stage.

Taylor narrowly defeated Persoon on points following a thrilling fight in New York last June and she is prepared for another exciting encounter.

"I don't think too much about the weight difference," Taylor told Sky Sports.

"I'm ready for anything Delfine throws at me. As long as I'm strong, that's all that matters to me.

👑 UNDISPUTED WORLD LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE! 👑



⚖️ @KatieTaylor - 9st 8lbs 3oz

⚖️ Delfine Persoon - 9st 6lbs 7oz



📺 7pm, Tomorrow, Sky Sports Box Office

"I respect every opponent that steps into the ring. Delfine is a fantastic fighter and I'm ready for a 10-round battle."

On the undercard, Luther Clay weighed in at 10st 5lbs 8oz, easily making the welterweight mark, with Chris Kongo also comfortably under at 10st 5lbs 5oz for a battle between two highly-rated contenders.

Croatia's heavyweight contender was 14st 9lbs, nearly a stone heavier as American opponent Shawndell Winters came in at 13st 12lbs.

Jack Cullen weighed in at 11st 10lbs 6oz for his super-middleweight fight with Zak Chelli, who was also inside the limit at 11st 10lbs 8oz.

