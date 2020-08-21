Whyte vs Povetkin: Katie Taylor promises a 'career-best performance' in Delfine Persoon rematch

Taylor and Persoon's face-off was intense

Katie Taylor "feels strong" and is "ready for anything" as she plots to erase any doubt in her rematch with Delfine Persoon.

Sky customers: Buy Whyte vs Povetkin

Non-Sky customers: Buy Whyte vs Povetkin

👑 UNDISPUTED WORLD LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE! 👑



⚖️ @KatieTaylor - 9st 8lbs 3oz

⚖️ Delfine Persoon - 9st 6lbs 7oz



📺 7pm, Tomorrow, Sky Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/asGeKWJxIk — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 21, 2020

Taylor won the undisputed lightweight title by edging a controversial fight with Persoon last year and they meet in a tetchy second fight on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The rivals met with a tense face-off at Friday's weigh-in - Persoon stepped out of her designated area and into the champion's space, nodding her head ominously, but Taylor did not blink.

Taylor had weighed in at 9st 8lbs 3oz while her challenger was 9st 6lbs 7oz (three pounds shy of the limit, as she was before their first fight).

Taylor's undisputed lightweight title is on the line

🗣️"I can't wait to step in there and produce a career best performance." - @KatieTaylor 🇮🇪👑



📺 Taylor v Persoon II - 7pm, Saturday, Sky Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/YdP30gTMj5 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 21, 2020

"I'm itching to go," Taylor said. "The hard work is done, the weight is made. I'm ready for tomorrow night.

"I don't think too much about the weight difference.

"I'm ready for anything Delfine throws at me. As long as I'm strong, that's all that matters to me.

"I respect every opponent that steps into the ring. Delfine is a fantastic fighter and I'm ready for a 10-round battle.

Katie Taylor is undefeated in 15

Delfine Persoon is a former WBC champion

"I'm not sure it's going to be easy, every fight is tough at this level, but I'm ready and prepared for whatever Delfine throws at me.

"I can't wait to step in there and deliver a career-best performance."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "Persoon overstepped her white mark which she isn't supposed to.

"She stepped into Taylor's zone, nodding her head, looking deep into her eyes.

"She told Katie, 'You had better be ready'.

"Katie is never going to back down. But she will know this lady is bang up for this."

"1st second knockout!"



'The Savage' Alen Babic has made his prediction for his fight with Shawndell Winters 👀 pic.twitter.com/NWmXNDPYo4 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 21, 2020

Alen Babic (14st 9lbs) said about his heavyweight fight against Shawndell Winters (13st 12lbs): "I am really fired up. Ready to fight, ready to destroy.

"I have done 50 rounds of sparring with Dillian Whyte.

"I will show you something different, something old-school. First-second knockout!"

Luther Clay was 10st 5lbs 8oz for his WBO global welterweight title defence against Chris Kongo, who was three ounces lighter.

Jack Cullen and Zak Chelli were both four pounds shy of the super-middleweight limit.

Watch Whyte-Povetkin and Taylor-Persoon 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 7pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.