Whyte vs Povetkin: Katie Taylor faces Delfine Persoon in world title rematch but will Ireland's star emerge victorious?

Katie Taylor can clear up any controversy in a world title rematch with Delfine Persoon, but will the Irish star emerge victorious? The Panel make their predictions...

Taylor edged out Persoon in a hotly-disputed points win in New York last June and the undisputed world lightweight titles are again at stake in their second fight on tonight's Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Our panel of experts have given their verdict on whether Taylor-Persoon 2 will be repeat or revenge.

Natasha Jonas

People are reading too much into Delfine Persoon's recent amateur defeat [Olympic qualifiers], but this is not the amateurs. I expect it be exactly like the first fight, but I just think Katie will handle it better.

Katie was drawn into her style of fight, but she'll keep her cool better in the rematch and stick to what she's good at. I don't feel that she'll defeat Persoon by knockout. She could overwhelm her with shots, but I just don't see the stoppage. Persoon is such a tough girl. I think Katie will win on points.

Carl Froch

I had Katie Taylor losing the first one, in a very close fight, but in the rematch I think she'll make the necessary adjustments. She's got the ability and skill, whereas I don't think Persoon can do anything else different.

Taylor can win it convincingly, but she needs to be patient and box to a game plan. She's got more than enough ability to do it. Carl Froch

Taylor can win it convincingly, but she needs to be patient and box to a game plan. She's got more than enough ability to do it. Taylor will win on points, she's not going to stop Persoon.

Johnny Nelson

Katie is going to have to bite down on the gumshield, because Persoon won't go in there thinking she can win, she'll go in there knowing she can win.

Persoon's style is so awkward, so aggressive, so unpredictable and unorthodox. Johnny Nelson

Taylor will have to dig deep and it's going to be a really tough night. She'll have to outwork her. Persoon's style is so awkward, so aggressive, so unpredictable and unorthodox. That's what made it hard work for Katie, but I think Taylor wins on points.

Matthew Macklin

There is more expectation on the fight, because of how epic the first one was and because of the controversy. Katie Taylor is a consummate professional, but there is an added motivation in this fight.

First time, she let her heart rule her head. This time she'll let her head rule her heart. Matthew Macklin on Katie Taylor

I think Katie will win more decisively. She will box more intelligently and stick to a game plan and win a clear points decision.

First time, she let her heart rule her head. This time she'll let her head rule her heart.

Tony Bellew

I'm one of the few that thought Katie Taylor won the first fight. It was very close, but the better work came from Taylor. Yes, Persoon did far better than anyone anticipated. Does that mean she won the fight? Absolutely not.

Persoon is tough, she really is, but Taylor will have learned the lessons and will not fight up close so much. Tony Bellew

Taylor had the better shots throughout. Yes, she gets outworked towards the end of the fight, but she's done enough in the first half.

Taylor will win again on points in the rematch, but it will be very convincing on this occasion. Persoon is tough, she really is, but Taylor will have learned the lessons and will not fight up close so much. She'll box from range and use that outstanding footwork and that will lead to a unanimous decision.

Andy Clarke

Persoon is relentless, so there will always be judges who give her points for that. The reason people thought she won the first fight was because she kept on coming forward and had the bigger moments. I had it a draw and I was totally clear on it.

I'm really glad that she's got the opportunity for the rematch, because she definitely, definitely deserves it. Andy Clarke on Delfine Persoon

I'm not sure that Persoon can do anything different, whereas Taylor definitely can. I think that was Persoon's chance, that first one and I'm really glad that she's got the opportunity for the rematch, because she definitely, definitely deserves it.

But I just tend to think that Taylor should have learned enough from the first one and has enough in her locker to adapt and make it an easier night's work. Taylor wins on points. It will be fairly clear, maybe 97-93.

Spencer Oliver

It's going to be another tough fight. Styles make fights and these two just gel. Persoon comes forward, while Taylor likes to fight in spurts, and Persoon took her out of her comfort zone.

Persoon is a tough character who will just keep pushing. Spencer Oliver

Taylor will need to adjust and box her way to a points victory, but it isn't going to be easy. Persoon is a tough character who will just keep pushing, but Taylor will be smarter and use her boxing brain to win a tight and tough decision.

