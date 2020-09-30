The Golden Contract: Tyrone McKenna backed to 'break' Ohara Davies by Joe Laws

0:58 Ohara Davies says he will make it three knockout bonuses in a row against Tyrone McKenna Ohara Davies says he will make it three knockout bonuses in a row against Tyrone McKenna

Tyrone McKenna has seen Ohara Davies "quit before" so will use it to defeat him in The Golden Contract final, says Joe Laws.

McKenna and Davies will collide in the super-lightweight tournament final on Wednesday at 8pm live on Sky Sports Arena.

"Ohara, like in his fight with Josh Taylor, he can be broke," Laws told Sky Sports.

McKenna hasn't broken yet. In his head, he's seen Ohara quit before. Joe Laws

"We haven't seen McKenna break. If you break once, you will break again.

"We've all got a breaking point. But McKenna hasn't broken yet.

"In his head, he's seen Ohara quit before."

Davies and McKenna have each won 21 of their 23 fights. They have each been outpointed by Jack Catterall, but Davies suffered a damaging first defeat to current unified world champion Taylor.

Laws is an undefeated welterweight who will return on October 17, live on Sky Sports alongside Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez. He views the winner of The Golden Contract as a potential future opponent.

Ohara Davies has 'quit' says Joe Laws

Tyrone McKenna will 'weather a storm' says Joe Laws

Laws said about Davies and McKenna: "Two cracking fighters.

"Ohara has fought Taylor, won titles. McKenna is massive, massive at 140lbs. It will be a cracking fight.

"My prediction? Tyrone will grind him down and either stop him later on, or win on points.

"Tyrone will weather an early storm from Ohara who can bang. But Tyrone is as game as they come and will stick to his game-plan and win.

"Davies is an explosive fighter with a big right hand. Tyrone is a southpaw so he will be circling away from the right hand all the time. He might get caught early on but he will weather that storm."

Sky Sports schedule

The Golden Contract - Sept 30 live on Sky Sports

Ohara Davies vs Tyrone McKenna

Buatsi vs Calic - Oct 4, live on Sky Sports

Joshua Buatsi vs Marko Calic

Chantelle Cameron vs Adriana Dos Santos Araujo

Alen Babic vs Niall Kennedy

Aqib Fiaz vs Kane Baker

Linus Udofia vs John Harding Jr

John Hedges

Ritson vs Vazquez - Oct 17, live on Sky Sports

Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez

Savannah Marshall vs Hannah Rankin

Joe Laws

Kash Farooq

Qais Ashfaq

Thomas Patrick Ward

0:58 Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora meet on October 31, and it will not be a night for the faint-hearted! Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora meet on October 31, and it will not be a night for the faint-hearted!

Usyk vs Chisora - Oct 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 - Nov 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte