Usyk vs Chisora: Tommy McCarthy battles Bilal Laggoune for European belt on October 31 bill

Tommy McCarthy faces Bilal Laggoune on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Tommy McCarthy will battle Bilal Laggoune for the vacant European cruiserweight title on the Oleksandr Usyk-Derek Chisora bill.

The Belfast fighter defeated Fabio Turchi on points last October to earn a shot at the vacant European belt against Belgian Laggoune on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Laggoune has reeled off five straight wins since his sole career defeat in February 2017, but McCarthy intends to edge even closer to a world title fight after propelling himself into the WBC's top 15.

Winning this European title leads to a world title shot and that's what I'm chasing down. Tommy McCarthy

"I can't wait to fight," said McCarthy. "This is a brilliant opportunity and a huge platform on a Sky Sports Box Office show.

"Winning this European title leads to a world title shot and that's what I'm chasing down."

McCarthy's manager Mark Dunlop said: "This is a massive night in Tommy's career.

"We know it's going to be a tough fight against Bilal but I have 100 per cent belief that my man will get his hand raised on the night with a nice, new shiny belt over his shoulder and move one step closer to a world title shot."

0:44 Tommy McCarthy displayed his punch power against Francesco Cataldo Tommy McCarthy displayed his punch power against Francesco Cataldo

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "After a great win in Italy, this is a huge chance for Tommy to become European Champion.

"It's such an exciting time for the domestic cruiserweight division and victory against the tough Laggoune will give the opportunity for some huge fights on both domestic and world level."

McCarthy against Laggoune is another exciting addition to the Usyk-Chisora undercard, which also includes Lee Selby's world title eliminator against George Kambosos Jr, with further announcements to follow.