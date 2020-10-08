Usyk vs Chisora: Derek Chisora in peak condition after sessions with MMA coach, says Michael 'Venom' Page

Derek Chisora "hates" punishing sessions with an MMA coach, but he is physically ready for a "massive upset" win over Oleksandr Usyk, says Bellator star Michael 'Venom' Page.

The British heavyweight is just weeks away from his clash with Usyk on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and has been boosting his stamina while training with mixed martial arts coach Alexis Demetriades.

Chisora has hinted at an MMA career in the past and has utilised the experience of Demetriades, one of the founders of London Shootfighters, to prepare him for a brutal battle with the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star.

'Venom' Page, who also works with Demetriades, told Sky Sports: "I have to say Usyk is an amazing fighter, but I've had the pleasure of seeing and working with Derek, and just seeing his improvement. It's scary.

"He's now working a lot with us and my coach. As I said my coach is a scientist. He does not like to lose, let's say that.

"I'm genuinely excited for people to see this Derek and I can see a massive upset." Michael 'Venom' Page

"With my coach, he doesn't take any c**p from anybody. Derek has come in and there's a bit of tension there initially.

"My coach - why I'm so proud of him - he doesn't do things for finance. When it comes to that uncomfortable time he's like, 'I do not have to be here one second more. Do not waste my time'.

"Having that attitude, and it's genuine, Derek saw that he's not there for the money, which I think drew Derek more to him. As much as he hates having to deal with the sessions that he's been given and he's complained a few times. He appreciates it.

"I'm genuinely excited for people to see this Derek and I can see a massive upset."

Chisora has previously suggested he could even make the switch to Bellator to join 'Venom' Page, who faces Ross Houston in Paris on Saturday.

"I'm hungry, excited, some MMA fighters come to boxing so I want to be the one that goes to MMA, I want to knock some dudes out for fun," Chisora told Sky Sports.

