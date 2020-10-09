Usyk vs Chisora: Dave Allen's heavyweight clash with Christian Hammer added to October 31 bill

Dave Allen's clash with Christian Hammer is on the Usyk-Chisora bill

Dave Allen collides with Christian Hammer as more heavyweight action is added to the Oleksandr Usyk-Derek Chisora bill on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

'White Rhino' has been sparring with Ukrainian pound-for-pound star Usyk and hopes victory over the respected Hammer will propel him into another big-name bout.

But Hammer has already shown his threat on British soil by stopping David Price three years ago, and Allen is prepared for a hard-fought encounter.

0:41 Allen stopped Lucas Browne with a brutal body shot Allen stopped Lucas Browne with a brutal body shot

"I'm really happy to fight Christian Hammer," said Allen. "He's highly ranked and is a tough, strong man. A win here puts me back to fringe world level. He's got a win over David Price so that would half put my defeat to bed.

"Sparring Usyk has taken me to another level. He's one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet. I've picked up so much from him and it's given me the confidence that I will need to get through 10 rounds with Hammer."

Hammer said: "I am very much looking forward to this fight, I love to box in the UK. I fondly remember the victory over David Price.

"That is exactly where I will continue against Allen. Once I beat Allen the big fights will come my way. I appreciate this opportunity and I will not be defeated."

This is a great fight for Dave, and absolute sink or swim time. Eddie Hearn

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "This is a great fight for Dave, and absolute sink or swim time. Hammer has shown the highest of levels consistently and both fighters are looking at this opportunity as springboard to major fights.

"I honestly don't know what's going to happen or who is going to win, there's only one way to find out!"

Allen against Hammer is the latest addition to the Usyk-Chisora undercard, which also features Lee Selby's world title eliminator against George Kambosos Jr and Tommy McCarthy's European title battle with Bilal Laggoune.

Amy Timlin will also face Carly Skelly for the vacant Commonwealth super-bantamweight belt.