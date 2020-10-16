Ritson vs Vazquez: Ohara Davies vows to 'knock out one of Eddie Hearn's fighters'

Lewis Ritson could be targeted by Ohara Davies who "would love to see the look on Eddie Hearn’s face" if the promoter's boxer was knocked out.

Ritson fights Miguel Vazquez for the WBA intercontinental super-lightweight title on Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 7pm, and could then be challenged by Davies.

"I have bad blood with Eddie Hearn," said Davies, a former Matchroom boxer, to Sky Sports.

Ritson and Vazquez contest the WBA intercontinental title

"My beef is with him. Anyone that's in [Hearn's stable at] Matchroom that I can take out, I would love to see the look on Eddie Hearn's face!

"My beef is not with Ritson, it's with Eddie Hearn!

"When me and Eddie parted ways I said to myself: 'I will never box on a Matchroom show'.

"Now time has gone on, I have calmed down.

"I will box on a Matchroom show but only to see the look on Eddie's face when I knock out one of his fighters.

"That would be my motivation against any Matchroom fighter."

Newcastle's Ritson would be one of Davies' primary targets.

"If the fight got offered to me, I am 100 perc ent open to it," Davies said. "It's just business, if it makes sense for him and for me, anyone can get it."

Davies won The Golden Contract earlier last month by outpointing Tyrone McKenna in the final.

Last year Davies defeated Vazquez, the former world champion from Mexico.

"Vazquez is a very good boxer," Davies said. "He is deceptive, he doesn't look good but, once you get in there, his footwork is exceptional.

"I've never fought anyone with the footwork that he has got.

"He can dodge, he has a good defence.

"He fought Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, the pound-for-pound king, and lost on a unanimous decision! That shows how good he is.

"Old? He isn't that old. He's 33.

"This is a 50-50 fight. Ritson is a very good boxer. But he hasn't got that experience and he hasn't fought at the level that Vazquez has."

