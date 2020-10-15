Conor McGregor wants to fight Manny Pacquiao after UFC comeback against Dustin Poirier

0:49 McGregor last January: We are holding Pacquiao talks McGregor last January: We are holding Pacquiao talks

Conor McGregor has targeted a boxing return against Manny Pacquiao after agreeing his next UFC fight.

I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2020

"Then Manny," McGregor tweeted on Wednesday night while accepting a rematch with Dustin Poirier for January 23.

Pacquiao signed up to the same management company, Paradigm, that handles McGregor's affairs earlier this week.

McGregor KO'd Poirier when they last met

Then McGregor insisted he planned a rematch with UFC rival Poirier because he fights out of the same stance as Pacquiao.

"Correct. Southpaw box style," McGregor tweeted.

"Continue to sharpen my MMA skills with some tough competition, while leading into my Manny bout preparation.

"It's not easy going between both sports and then coming back to the one sport again.

"Just want to keep sharp guys, that's all. It's only fair."

UFC president Dana White said "I have no idea" about talks for McGregor to return to the boxing ring.

But McGregor hit back on social media: "You have been involved in Manny talks - the legal letters are there."

Pacquiao fought in the richest fight ever against Mayweather in 2015

McGregor lost his boxing debut to Floyd Mayweather, who then retired with a 50-0 record, in 2017.

The Irishman claimed "I'm fighting Pacquiao next" last month.

He has been mentioning Pacquiao since the start of 2020 when, in the build-up to his most recent UFC win in January, he claimed to be in talks for a boxing match.

Pacquiao then greeted McGregor's UFC win with a teasing congratulations.

"It's me and Manny," McGregor said at his post-fight press conference.

Sky Sports schedule

Ritson vs Vazquez - Oct 17, live on Sky Sports

Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez

Joe Laws

Kash Farooq

Qais Ashfaq

Thomas Patrick Ward

Usyk vs Chisora - Oct 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr

Taylor vs Gutierrez - Nov 14, live on Sky Sports

Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez

Terri Harper vs Katharina Thanderz

Rachel Ball vs Ebanie Bridges

Jamie Cox vs Jack Cullen

John Docherty vs Jack Arnfield

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 - Nov 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte

Conor Benn vs Sebastian Formella