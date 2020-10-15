James Dielhenn
Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn
Conor McGregor wants to fight Manny Pacquiao after UFC comeback against Dustin Poirier
Ritson vs Vazquez, plus Joe Laws' return, on Saturday night from 7pm, live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 15/10/20 8:25am
Conor McGregor has targeted a boxing return against Manny Pacquiao after agreeing his next UFC fight.
I accept, Jan 23rd is on!— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2020
My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!
Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment
"Then Manny," McGregor tweeted on Wednesday night while accepting a rematch with Dustin Poirier for January 23.
Pacquiao signed up to the same management company, Paradigm, that handles McGregor's affairs earlier this week.
Then McGregor insisted he planned a rematch with UFC rival Poirier because he fights out of the same stance as Pacquiao.
"Correct. Southpaw box style," McGregor tweeted.
"Continue to sharpen my MMA skills with some tough competition, while leading into my Manny bout preparation.
"It's not easy going between both sports and then coming back to the one sport again.
"Just want to keep sharp guys, that's all. It's only fair."
UFC president Dana White said "I have no idea" about talks for McGregor to return to the boxing ring.
But McGregor hit back on social media: "You have been involved in Manny talks - the legal letters are there."
McGregor lost his boxing debut to Floyd Mayweather, who then retired with a 50-0 record, in 2017.
The Irishman claimed "I'm fighting Pacquiao next" last month.
He has been mentioning Pacquiao since the start of 2020 when, in the build-up to his most recent UFC win in January, he claimed to be in talks for a boxing match.
Pacquiao then greeted McGregor's UFC win with a teasing congratulations.
"It's me and Manny," McGregor said at his post-fight press conference.
