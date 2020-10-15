Boxing News

Ritson vs Vazquez: Joe Laws vows to 'flatten' Rylan Charlton

Saturday night, 7pm - Ritson vs Vazquez

Last Updated: 15/10/20 3:20pm

Joe Laws is unbeaten in nine fights
Joe Laws knows he has a "target" on his back for being outspoken but has vowed to finish his upcoming fight inside the distance.

Laws meets fellow undefeated welterweight prospect Rylan Charlton on Saturday night from 7pm, live on Sky Sports, on the undercard to Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez.

"I'm going to knock him out. Flatten him," Laws said.

Charlton replied: "He's good at doing the talking, I'm good at doing the beating up."

Laws hit back: "We'll see."

Laws explained how, when answering his hotel room door, he discovered Charlton was staying next door.

But their friendliness slowly dissipated at Thursday's press conference when Charlton said: "There isn't much pressure on me. Joe is used to having a crowd behind him and there won't be a crowd."

Laws told Charlton: "I've been fighting since I was 14 and have a good amateur career - I don't care if there's a crowd or if it's in the car park. I'm getting the win.

"I've got a massive target on my back. I'm sick of going on social media and seeing people calling me out. I'm a sound kid but, when I get in the ring, I'm a fighter."

'The Benwell Bomber' vows to 'flatten' his latest foe
'The Benwell Bomber' Laws has left the north-east and now trains in Lanzarote which he believes will give him an extra edge.

"I'm a product of where I come from," he said. "But sometimes, at the weekends, it can be too comfortable to nip out and see my friends. I'm at a stage of my career where the fights will start getting harder.

"Lanzarote takes me out of my comfort zone.

"I'm a passionate kid. If I box, fight or play scrabble I am a passionate kid.

"I'm going to flatten him. I'm throwing with intent to hurt.

"He's training to knock me out, know what I mean? Once I get in the ring, it's personal.

"Come Saturday I will show no respect whatsoever."

