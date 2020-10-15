Ritson vs Vazquez: Joe Laws vows to 'flatten' Rylan Charlton

Joe Laws is unbeaten in nine fights

Joe Laws knows he has a "target" on his back for being outspoken but has vowed to finish his upcoming fight inside the distance.

"Me next door neighbour is me opponent!" @josephlaws won't be able to watch The Chase in peace now that he knows Rylan Charlton is a wall away... What could possibly go wrong 😂



📺 Laws v Charlton, 7pm, Saturday, Sky Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/6l5Ld5caA1 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 14, 2020

Laws meets fellow undefeated welterweight prospect Rylan Charlton on Saturday night from 7pm, live on Sky Sports, on the undercard to Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez.

"I'm going to knock him out. Flatten him," Laws said.

Charlton replied: "He's good at doing the talking, I'm good at doing the beating up."

Laws hit back: "We'll see."

Laws explained how, when answering his hotel room door, he discovered Charlton was staying next door.

But their friendliness slowly dissipated at Thursday's press conference when Charlton said: "There isn't much pressure on me. Joe is used to having a crowd behind him and there won't be a crowd."

Laws told Charlton: "I've been fighting since I was 14 and have a good amateur career - I don't care if there's a crowd or if it's in the car park. I'm getting the win.

"I've got a massive target on my back. I'm sick of going on social media and seeing people calling me out. I'm a sound kid but, when I get in the ring, I'm a fighter."

'The Benwell Bomber' vows to 'flatten' his latest foe

'The Benwell Bomber' @josephlaws has an important message for you... 😂



📺 7pm, Saturday, Sky Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/NTES1Tm6Sr — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 14, 2020

'The Benwell Bomber' Laws has left the north-east and now trains in Lanzarote which he believes will give him an extra edge.

"I'm a product of where I come from," he said. "But sometimes, at the weekends, it can be too comfortable to nip out and see my friends. I'm at a stage of my career where the fights will start getting harder.

"Lanzarote takes me out of my comfort zone.

"I'm a passionate kid. If I box, fight or play scrabble I am a passionate kid.

"I'm going to flatten him. I'm throwing with intent to hurt.

"He's training to knock me out, know what I mean? Once I get in the ring, it's personal.

"Come Saturday I will show no respect whatsoever."

"I went there by myself with my bag for life and me gym bag." 😂@josephlaws took himself out of his comfort zone to train in Lanzarote, but he made sure he took his home essentials with him... 😂



📺 Laws v Charlton, 7pm, Saturday, Sky Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/r6FTIKKjej — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 15, 2020

