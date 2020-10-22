Usyk vs Chisora: Booking information for Oleksandr Usyk against Derek Chisora on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Oleksandr Usyk collides with Derek Chisora in a high stakes heavyweight clash on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and you can book online now!

The Ukrainian pound-for-pound star is pursuing a WBO mandatory title fight with Anthony Joshua, but firstly he must overcome British powerhouse Chisora, who wants to stake his own claim for a shot at a world champion.

Former world champion Lee Selby also clashes with George Kambosos Jr in an IBF final eliminator, while Savannah Marshall faces Hannah Rankin for the WBO middleweight title on the packed Usyk-Chisora bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

To book via your Sky remote

For Sky + customers, go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted. For Sky Q customers, scroll to Sports and then Box Office.

The event will start at 6pm, Saturday, October 31, on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491), Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492), UHD 2 (event will not carry Dolby Atmos).

Viewers watching 'live' in HD can enable audio description via their Sky remote to access crowd sound effects. This option is not available on the Sky Sports Box Office app and website but you will hear every punch on fight night.

To book online

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

To watch online

Watch Usyk vs Chisora online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.



If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

How to order:

Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £19.95"

Select "Sign up"

Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

Enter your personal and card details and pay.

Book and watch the event on the Sky Sports Box Office app

Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

For more information, take a look at our Frequently Asked Questions