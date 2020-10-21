Vasiliy Lomachenko injured before Teofimo Lopez defeat, claims manager Egis Klimas

Vasiliy Lomachenko lost to Teofimo Lopez via a unanimous decision

Vasiliy Lomachenko’s father and trainer wanted him to withdraw from fighting Teofimo Lopez due to a shoulder injury, his manager Egis Klimas has claimed.

Lopez brilliantly won their world lightweight unification title fight last weekend and Lomachenko has now undergone surgery on his shoulder.

"We lost one week of training," Klimas told ESPN about the injury to Lomachenko before fighting Lopez.

"We lost one week of sparring because the doctor forbid him to do much for a week after the injection."

Anatoliy Lomachenko, who led his son to two Olympic gold medals and world titles in three divisions, "wanted out" of the fight with Lopez due to this injury.

But Lomachenko, who held the WBA, WBC 'franchise' and WBO belts going into the contest, threatened to retire if he was pulled out, according to Klimas.

"If it's possible, we would like to have the rematch," Klimas said. "If they are so tough are they willing to come back and do that?"

Will it affect Usyk's mindset?

Oleksandr Usyk fights Derek Chisora on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in a crucial heavyweight contest just a fortnight after his friend and compatriot Lomachenko lost.

"You have to understand Lomachenko thrives on boxing behind a crowd and stuff like that," Chisora told Sky Sports News.

"This time he boxed behind about 25 people. By the time he realised it was happening, he was losing the fight, and I think me and Oleksandr, we like the crowd as well.

"We're going to have to find another way of boosting ourselves up when it's the later rounds, the money rounds.

"You feed off the crowd. Every great player feeds off the crowd. You can be in tennis, rugby or football. You feed off the crowd."