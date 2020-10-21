Tyson Fury's search for an opponent: Carlos Takam considered for WBC heavyweight champion's homecoming fight

Tyson Fury is preparing for a world heavyweight title fight in Britain

Tyson Fury is considering Carlos Takam as his next opponent and a final decision on the WBC title fight could soon be made, says the Frenchman’s co-promoter.

Fury is now planning a UK homecoming in London on December 5 after pulling the plug on a contracted third fight with Deontay Wilder, who he claims wanted to postpone their meeting until 2021.

The preferred challengers for Fury are Takam and Agit Kabayel, two contenders who share Top Rank with the WBC heavyweight champion as a US promoter.

Sky customers: Buy Usyk v Chisora

Non-Sky customers: Buy Usyk v Chisora

1:36 Anthony Joshua: Fury exposed and annihilated Wilder Anthony Joshua: Fury exposed and annihilated Wilder

Joshua retained the IBF, WBA and WBO titles by stopping Takam Joshua retained the IBF, WBA and WBO titles by stopping Takam

Joe DeGuardia, the president of Star Boxing, who co-promote Takam with Top Rank, told Sky Sports: "Certainly I believe that, when you look at who is out there and who is available, Carlos would probably be the best guy out there to fight Fury."

Cameroon-born France-based Takam, aged 39, went 10 rounds in a world title fight with Anthony Joshua three years ago and has also shared a ring with Derek Chisora, Joseph Parker and Alexander Povetkin.

Asked if he is seeking to strike a deal for Takam to fight Fury in December, DeGuardia said: "Absolutely, it's the heavyweight championship of the world.

"A great heavyweight champion who had a spectacular victory earlier in the year over Deontay Wilder.

Takam and Fury are both co-promoted by Top Rank

0:37 Joshua vs Fury would be 'a Super Bowl fight' Joshua vs Fury would be 'a Super Bowl fight'

"He's got a tremendous background story and I think Fury is great for the game, so certainly, being a fight of that magnitude and having the opportunity for Carlos to fight a fight of that magnitude against Fury would be great.

"This would be a rare time for Carlos when he would have the proper opportunity to train. That AJ fight was on short notice. This one he's training and ready, and Carlos would certainly love the opportunity to fight Fury.

"He would love to fight Fury, he believes he would win the fight. He's looking forward to an opportunity, if we can make the deal."

Asked when a decision could be finalised, DeGuardia said: "This would be something that's going to happen relatively soon."

Representatives of Germany's Kabayel, a former European champion who has outpointed Chisora, did not comment when asked by Sky Sports if they were in talks to fight Fury.

"Kabayel is undefeated and that's something good for him and he's got a nice victory, but it would be good for Kabayel if he had a little more experience before fighting somebody like Fury," added Takam's co-promoter DeGuardia.

"Carlos certainly has that experience."

Agit Kabayel is in the mix to fight Fury

Contenders line up to challenge Fury

"Oscar Rivas is fit, available, ranked No 8 by the WBC and would gladly take the challenge," said co-promoter Yvon Michel, who confirmed to Sky Sports that he is yet to be contacted about the Fury fight.

"Oscar would be the best and the logical choice for Fury in his first title defence."

Rivas, whose only defeat was to Dillian Whyte, is the highest-ranked available contender with the WBC.

Rivas is the highest-ranked available WBC contender

Jermaine Franklin's promoter Dmitriy Salita told Sky Sports: "A fight with Fury is a significant step up for Jermaine but from the lists I have seen he may be the most intriguing fighter.

"Jermaine is the best American heavyweight prospect/contender at 26 years old. He is young, undefeated and wants to show himself against the best heavyweight in the world.

"Most importantly he wants it and believes he will win. Over the last few months we have seen what happens with young, hungry athletic fighters that are willing to put it all on the line for victory."

Salita previously suggested Otto Wallin deserved a rematch with Fury: "Out of all the world-class opponents that Fury beat, including Wladimir Klitschko and Wilder, Otto landed more punches and did more damage in the ring than anyone else."