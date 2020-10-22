Usyk vs Chisora: Matchroom Boxing residency at The SSE Arena, Wembley, to include four shows

1:10 Derek Chisora says he won't leave anything to chance when he faces Oleksandr Usyk Derek Chisora says he won't leave anything to chance when he faces Oleksandr Usyk

Matchroom Boxing will take over The SSE Arena, Wembley for four events in October, November and December, starting with the heavyweight showdown between Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora on October 31, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Sky customers: Buy Usyk v Chisora

Non-Sky customers: Buy Usyk v Chisora

The residency ends with a night of world championship boxing on Friday December 4 that will be announced shortly.

Over the course of six weeks, the famous venue in north-west London will play host to colossal heavyweight rematches, historic world title triple-headers, all-British world title clashes, European title action and British and Commonwealth title fights as Matchroom close out the year in style with a packed schedule of boxing.

0:57 Derek Chisora's manager David Haye believes his fighter will cause an upset Derek Chisora's manager David Haye believes his fighter will cause an upset

Former undisputed cruiserweight king Usyk and fan favourite Chisora kick things off next week on a huge night of action that sees Lee Selby and George Kambosos Jr square off in a final eliminator for the IBF lightweight world title.

Savannah Marshall and Hannah Rankin collide for the WBO middleweight crown, heavyweight cult hero Dave Allen returns to action, Belfast's Tommy McCarthy meets Belgium's Bilal Laggoune for the European cruiserweight title, Amy Timlin faces off with Carly Skelly for the Commonwealth super-bantamweight title.

Katie Taylor headlines on November 14, live on Sky Sports

Then on Saturday November 14, undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor puts her belts on the line against mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez, headlining an historic world title triple-header.

Terri Harper faces her first WBC mandatory challenger in Katharina Thanderz, Rachel Ball takes on undefeated Australian Ebanie Bridges for the WBA bantamweight crown.

Swindon's Jamie Cox returns against 'Little Lever's Meat Cleaver' Jack Cullen, big-punching John Docherty steps up against Jack Arnfield and recent Matchroom light-heavyweight signing Thomas Whittaker-Hart meets Jermaine Springer.

4:18 Dillian Whyte is confident heading into his rematch with Alexander Povetkin on November 2 Dillian Whyte is confident heading into his rematch with Alexander Povetkin on November 2

The rematch that everyone is talking about lands on Saturday November 21 when Dillian Whyte looks to put things right against Russia's Alexander Povetkin after his shock KO loss on the final weekend of Matchroom Fight Camp.

Fast-rising welterweight talent Conor Benn takes a huge step up in class against Germany's Sebastian Formella, a former IBO champion who went the distance with Shawn Porter in August.

And big-hitting Bournemouth cruiserweight Chris Billam-Smith clashes with undefeated English champion Deion Jumah for the British and Commonwealth titles, with more fights to be confirmed shortly.

"I'm delighted to have Wembley Arena as our new home for the next six or seven weeks, we've got a remarkable schedule especially considering the current environment," said Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Sport.

"It's so important to be as creative as you can with behind closed doors events and here we have a huge space that we can create a high end viewing experience for the fans at home.

Conor Benn is part of Povetkin vs Whyte undercard

"While we have made the decision to proceed with these huge nights without a crowd, we are working hard with The SSE Arena, Wembley and Brent Council to try and bring fans back safely during this period."

John Drury, VP & General Manager, The SSE Arena, Wembley said: "It's such an honour that we've been chosen to host this Matchroom residency.

"We've seen some massive shows over the years, and circumstances now make these particularly special. Not only are they huge events in their own right, but they'll be giving vital work to some of our supply chain contractors, which has been almost completely missing since March."

Sky Sports schedule

Usyk vs Chisora - Oct 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora

Savannah Marshall vs Hannah Rankin

Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr

Dave Allen

Tommy McCarthy vs Bilal Laggoune

Amy Timlin vs Carly Skelly

Taylor vs Gutierrez - Nov 14, live on Sky Sports

Katie Taylor vs Miriam Gutierrez

Terri Harper vs Katharina Thanderz

Rachel Ball vs Ebanie Bridges

Jamie Cox vs Jack Cullen

John Docherty vs Jack Arnfield

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs Jermaine Springer

Povetkin vs Whyte 2 - Nov 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte

Conor Benn vs Sebastian Formella

Chris Billam-Smith vs Deion Jumah

Joshua vs Pulev - Dec 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev