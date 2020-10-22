Harlem Eubank added to The Golden Contract show on December 2

Harlem Eubank is unbeaten in 10

Harlem Eubank faces Daniel Egbunike in a battle of unbeaten super-lightweight contenders on finals night of the Golden Contract on December 2.

Ryan Walsh takes on Jazza Dickens in the featherweight finale, while Ricards Bolotniks clashes with Serge Michel in the conclusion of the light-heavyweight tournament as the Golden Contract reaches a thrilling ending at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live on Sky Sports.

Jazza Dickens will fight Ryan Walsh

On the same night, Eubank risks his perfect 10-fight record against Egbunike, nicknamed 'Danny Darko', who has racked up six successive victories.

"I'm very pleased to be straight back into another big fight," said Eubank. "I think being active means people will really see the best of me as I continue to progress.

"I was happy with how my fight against Martin McDonagh played out. There were still a lot of aspects of my game that I didn't show, and I'm looking forward to implementing those other details."

Harlem Eubank added to The Golden Contract show

Egbunike said: "I'm really excited. This is what my career has been about. I had three warm up fights with journeymen and then I've been in big fights. I don't see myself turning back any time soon. It will be step up after step up and I'm really looking forward to this fight.

"I can't wait to pick up from where I left off. I've met Eubank once in the gym and he's a respectable guy, I saw his fight with Martin McDonagh, and I'm expecting a good fight here.

"The reason I keep stepping up is I want to see how good I actually am. I'm not going backwards with my opponents, I'm going forward and fighting better and better each time. I think this fight will be fireworks, so I hope my expectations are met."

Promoter Lee Eaton added: "We're delighted to add this fantastic fight between Daniel Egbunike and Harlem Eubank to The Golden Contract card. Both fighters are unbeaten, so it's a testament to each of them that they're willing to step up and put their records on the line.

"We've seen them both involved in some very entertaining fights in their careers and I'm expecting another one here. This fight along with the other two fantastic Golden Contract finals means it's going to be yet another can't miss event."

Sky Sports schedule

