Usyk vs Chisora: 'Oleksandr Usyk is already in Anthony Joshua's head' says his co-promoter

Anthony Joshua knows Oleksandr Usyk "is a real threat for him", says the Ukrainian's co-promoter Alexander Krassyuk.

Usyk intends to utilise his status as WBO mandatory challenger to fight for Joshua's world heavyweight championships in 2021.

But first the former undisputed cruiserweight champion must get past Derek Chisora on Saturday, while Joshua must retain his belts against Kubrat Pulev on December 12, both live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Undefeated Usyk wants to fight Anthony Joshua in 2021

"Usyk is already in AJ's head," Krassyuk, who works alongside promoter Eddie Hearn, told Sky Sports.

"Their fight will happen anyway, this is just a matter of time.

"There is no difference how big Usyk's win is - AJ knows that this guy is a real threat for him."

Joshua's plan for next year is to decide an undisputed heavyweight champion with WBC holder Tyson Fury but Usyk is a looming presence as his WBO mandatory challenger.

Joshua and Usyk each won a gold medal in different divisions at the 2012 London Olympics.

While Joshua then became a two-time heavyweight champion, Usyk won the inaugural World Boxing Super Series tournament, every major cruiserweight belt and he remains undefeated in 17 fights.

Usyk knocked out Tony Bellew on his most recent visit to the UK in 2018 then immediately signalled his intention to become just the third boxer to add a heavyweight title to his cruiserweight achievements.

Joshua said in late-2018: "Usyk needs to move up in the right stages, and figure out what it's like being with 17 or 18 stone guys who can punch very hard.

"It's not just based on skill, the heavyweight division. It's based on will. How much you can take.

"I know he's got amateur experience and has done well as a cruiserweight but if he moves up to the heavyweight division, it will also test his will as well as his skill."

Can Usyk KO Chisora?

"The KO does not depend much on Usyk but on Chisora," said Krassyuk.

"If Derek is in good shape and condition, if he will be ready to be moving for the whole distance, if his stamina will be sufficient to stay focused without losing concentration, then a KO is not likely to happen.

"But once Derek decides to [take a risk] he will be immediately floored.

"I expect that Usyk's plan will be very similar to his previous bouts. He will start slow using his jab to learn his opponent's intentions. In two or three rounds Usyk will add some artillery and will start to gradually destroy Chisora.

"Usyk's mindset is to prove his affiliation to heavyweights. He has finished sparring and patiently waits for the day of the fight."

