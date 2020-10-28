Usyk vs Chisora: Anthony Joshua questions if Oleksandr Usyk shares his ability to dish out ‘hurt’

Oleksandr Usyk has dismissed Derek Chisora's size and power

Anthony Joshua has warned Oleksandr Usyk that “people don’t respect” his power.

Usyk's firepower will be tested like never before in just his second fight as a heavyweight against Derek Chisora on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The decorated Ukrainian, a former undisputed cruiserweight champion, is the mandatory challenger to Joshua's WBO belt and expects to receive his title fight in 2021.

Usyk is not fully aware of the threat posed by Chisora, says David Haye

Joshua explained to Sky Sports about Usyk's slick and skilful tactics inside the ring: "When I boxed Andy Ruiz Jr in the second fight I adapted to the Usyk style.

"Hit and don't get hit, the sweet science of boxing. You learn that from the amateurs.

"I was amateur for two-and-a-half years so was still adapting to different styles. Usyk was amateur for a long time so he has taken the 'hit and don't get hit' style into the pros.

"The good thing that helped me? Sometimes I know to sit down on my feet and hurt someone.

"You've got to let them know that you're there because all that pitty-patty stuff after 12 rounds? Sometimes people don't respect that type of power."

Could Usyk fight Joshua?

Joshua could fight Usyk next year

Joshua's IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles are at stake against Kubrat Pulev on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and he then hopes to decide an undisputed champion next year with Tyson Fury.

But Usyk, as Joshua's mandatory challenger, will have his say.

Usyk's co-promoter Alexander Krassyuk, who works alongside Eddie Hearn, insists their mandatory opportunity will arrive in 2021: "He has agreed to let AJ versus Kubrat Pulev happen, with regards that the winner fights him next. This statement is still solid.

"Our plan is: A) beat Derek Chisora, B) push AJ to comply with WBO rules or vacate the title, C) defeat AJ (or any other WBO champion or contender and become the heavyweight champion. Simple and practical."

Joshua: I want opponents like Usyk

Tony Bellew reveals what it's like to fight pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua said to Sky Sports last year: "When I'm trying to build my record, I want opponents like Usyk to say that I've defeated them.

"He uses his feet very well, and positions his hands well. You can't hit him because his feet move so well. If you do manage to catch him, [the punches] are brushing off the gloves.

"What I'd do, as I have done already, is study him - from his footwork, his hand positioning, to his openings.

"Then I'd go to former people who have faced him and find out information on how to defeat him."

Watch Usyk vs Chisora on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm.