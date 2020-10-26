Usyk vs Chisora: UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov lends backing to Oleksandr Usyk

2:02 What's it like to share a ring with Usyk? What's it like to share a ring with Usyk?

The UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov has paid tribute to the skills of Oleksandr Usyk who faces Derek Chisora at the weekend.

Usyk and Chisora's battle on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, will have consequences on the world heavyweight title picture heading into 2021.

Now Ukraine's Usyk has received support from Russia's Nurmagomedov, who emphatically defeated Justin Gaethje in a UFC lightweight title defence last weekend, then emotionally insisted he would retire.

Dana White reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov's announcement that he will be retiring

Speaking prior to Vasiliy Lomachenko's loss to Teofimo Lopez, Nurmagodemov gave his thoughts on boxing's pound-for-pound best: "Right now, I think three guys. Oleksandr Usyk, Vasiliy Lomachenko and Canelo Alvarez.

"Oh sorry, Tyson Fury too. Four guys. It's very hard [to decide] who is the best.

"I really want to see Usyk vs Fury. It's going to be a very good fight. He [Usyk] has very good skill and technique, Tyson Fury too.

"[Usyk] is not like other heavyweights, more technique, his footwork is very good, his conditioning is very good, I really want to watch Usyk against Fury."

