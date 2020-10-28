Usyk vs Chisora: Oleksandr Usyk hints he'll floor Derek Chisora without landing hardest shot

0:28 Oleksandr Usyk has dismissed Derek Chisora's size and power Oleksandr Usyk has dismissed Derek Chisora's size and power

Oleksandr Usyk has warned that "every man has the same chin" and Derek Chisora will "fall down", even if he does not land his hardest punch.

The Ukrainian pound-for-pound star is preparing for only his second heavyweight fight against Chisora on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as Usyk targets more world titles after becoming undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Usyk's ability to compete with the sport's biggest fighters has been questioned, but he remains supremely confident that he can cope with Chisora's clubbing shots and then deliver a knockout blow of his own.

"Be ready to stand tall and you don't need to get [hit by] punches, then your chin will be alright," Usyk told Sky Sports.

"Every man has the same chin. You cannot work it out somehow in the gym. The shot should not be really hard to make a man fall down."

Asked whether he can defeat the largest heavyweights, Usyk added: "In case, the king of animals would be considered according to the size, then it would be elephant, not the lion."

Chisora has only been sent to the canvas by Dillian Whyte and David Haye, his current manager, during a 41-fight career, and questioned whether Usyk shares his same desire for a brutal battle.

"He has to fight my fight, that's all I can say," Chisora told Sky Sports. "I can't fight his fight, I'm going to bring him down to the trenches.

"Yes, I'm going to eat some leather, but I can guarantee you, when I land my leather, he would know.

"I'm prepared to eat leather, 100 per cent. Is he prepared to eat my leather as well? I don't think so. I'm ready to eat all he's got.

"I'm cranking up the heat from round one to whenever the fight stops."

Haye successfully made the move from cruiserweight to heavyweight as he captured the WBA title, but he has suggested that Usyk is not physically ready for Chisora's relentless aggression.

Oleksandr Usyk is not fully aware of the threat posed by Derek Chisora, says David Haye

Usyk was quick to deny Haye's claims, saying: "Everyone speaks about the test. The real test for me.

"David Haye mentioned the test. People say it's going to be a test for me. All our life contains challenges and overcoming the challenges. It's going to be a fight that I really want so much.

"That is exactly what I am expecting of Chisora now - and that is what I've been preparing for."

