Miguel Vazquez might not pursue rematch with Lewis Ritson after controversial points loss

Miguel Vazquez was beaten on points by Lewis Ritson

Miguel Vazquez might not pursue a rematch with Lewis Ritson after their controversial fight led to judge Terry O’Connor appearing before The BBBofC.

The Mexican suffered a split decision defeat to Ritson earlier this month, with O'Connor scoring the fight widely in the Newcastle man's favour, but the official was cleared by the British Boxing Board of Control of using a phone during the super-lightweight fight.

Vazquez still believes he should have received the verdict, but is considering a move down in weight instead of pursuing an immediate second fight with Ritson.

"I honestly do think that I won, I think I did enough during the fight to get the victory comfortably," Vazquez told Sky Sports. "I think I deserved it.

"When I heard it was a split decision I did have a feeling that it was going to be awarded to Ritson.

"We saw each other backstage and he (Ritson) wanted to apologize somehow, but I know its not his fault.

"I don't know if I will get it [a rematch]. I'm considering to try to go down to lightweight, because I was comfortable and easily made super-lightweight."

The 33-year-old has called for the sport's governing bodies to assess hotly disputed decisions, but insists that he would still happily return to Britain for a fight in the future.

"I do think that the system needs to be reviewed overall, everywhere not only in the UK," said Vazquez. "It's very common that the judges sometimes favour the local fighter.

"It's an honour for me to go to the UK and I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to touch British ground and do my career there, because I think it's a great country."

Ritson has a record of 21 victories with just a solitary defeat

Vazquez is a former long-reigning IBF lightweight champion, who has shared the ring twice with 'Saul' Canelo Alvarez, and backed Ritson to succeed at the highest level, despite being unhappy with the scorecards.

"I think he is talented and can still improve much more, but definitely see the champion potential on him," he said.

"I don't have anyone in mind in particular [for my next fight], but definitely look forward to fight the best guys in the division so that I can show that its not the end of the 'Titere' Vazquez but it's a second wind that I have now."

