Usyk vs Chisora: How to book and watch Usyk vs Chisora if you are not a Sky TV subscriber

Even if you are not a Sky TV subscriber, you can still book and watch Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight clash with Derek Chisora, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Ukrainian pound-for-pound star is pursuing a WBO mandatory title fight with Anthony Joshua, but firstly he must overcome British powerhouse Chisora on Saturday night.

Former world champion Lee Selby also clashes with George Kambosos Jr in an IBF final eliminator, while Savannah Marshall faces Hannah Rankin for the WBO middleweight title on the packed Usyk-Chisora bill.

0:58 Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora meet on October 31, and it will not be a night for the faint-hearted! Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora meet on October 31, and it will not be a night for the faint-hearted!

This blockbuster show begins at 6pm and even if you do not have a Sky TV subscription, there are various platforms for you to watch the Sky Sports Box Office event.

Watch Usyk vs Chisora online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.



If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

How to order:

Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £19.95"

Select "Sign up"

Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

Enter your personal and card details and pay.

Book and watch the event on the Sky Sports Box Office app

Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

