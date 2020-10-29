Usyk vs Chisora: Derek Chisora appeals for 'fair referee' during final press conference

Derek Chisora raised concerns about the officiating of Saturday's fight

Derek Chisora made a passionate appeal for a 'fair referee' during his final press conference as he fears that the officials could favour Oleksandr Usyk.

The British heavyweight battles Usyk on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Chisora was quick to raise concerns that he might be prevented from enforcing his aggressive style at Wembley Arena.

Chisora, who was docked two points during his last defeat - a knockout loss to Dillian Whyte - said: "He will try to box. I can't box. It will be a shoot-out. When I hit him, he'll be hit, there is nowhere to hide.

"I need a fair referee. I want this fight to be fair.

"I don't want to be dancing or wrestling. I want both of us to work fairly.

"I have to keep marching forwards. He will try to wrong-foot me but I'm ready. People will be surprised."

Usyk insists he is fully aware of Chisora's brutal intentions, and the former undisputed cruiserweight champion is supremely confident that he can answer doubts about his ability to triumph in the top division.

"There will be no war. I bring peace - pure, clean boxing," said Usyk.

"He will definitely want to hurt me badly but I won't stand in front of him.

"I don't know why everyone is talking about the test at heavyweight." 🤷‍♂️@Usykaa says that he's already proved himself as a heavyweight in the amateurs



"I don't know why everyone is talking about a test at heavyweight because, all of my life, I have been tested by heavyweights.

"In the World Series of Boxing I was a heavyweight - people wanted to hurt me but didn't manage to."

