Usyk vs Chisora: Hannah Rankin questions if world title rival Savannah Marshall will 'sink or swim'

0:25 Savannah Marshall's trainer Peter Fury says she is 'on her A-game' Savannah Marshall's trainer Peter Fury says she is 'on her A-game'

Hannah Rankin has threatened to pull Savannah Marshall into “deep waters” when they meet with a world title at stake.

The vacant WBO middleweight championship is up for grabs when Marshall fights Rankin on the undercard to Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"I've had much more experience and Savannah hasn't had these tests yet," said Rankin.

"I'll pull her into deep waters. We'll go into the last rounds - she will sink or swim.

"The Claressa Shields vs Savannah fight won't happen after I take the world title home on Saturday."

Marshall is the last person to beat feted American Shields, edging her in the amateurs. Shields has since won two Olympic gold medals and world titles in three divisions.

Rankin went the distance in an unsuccessful challenge of Shields.

"Whatever she brings, I have an answer for," unbeaten Marshall said about Rankin.

"Hannah can't out-box me so she has to take me out of my stride. But I'm bigger and stronger.

"I've rattled Hannah's cage. I expect a tough fight from her.

"I boxed at light-heavy and super-middle - I feel sharper at this weight."

George Kambosos Jr said about opponent Lee Selby: "I'll take this guy out. His sell-by date has expired!"

The winner of Selby and Kambosos Jr will become the mandatory challenger to Teofimo Lopez's lightweight title.

Former featherweight world champion Selby said: "I expect him to come out with pressure and high work-rate which will make for a great spectacle."

Unbeaten Kambosos Jr said: "I'm a caged lion. It doesn't matter who's in front of me. I'm ready to make a huge statement."

Tommy McCarthy's trainer Peter Taylor said before they face Bilal Laggoune for the European cruiserweight title: "Tommy always had the ability but sometimes not the work ethic.

"I don't see any way he can lose. Once he's motivated, he is an unbelievable talent."

Ramla Ali, the amateur starlet managed by Anthony Joshua, will make her professional debut on Saturday.

Amy Timlin and Carly Skelly will contest the Commonwealth super-bantamweight title.

