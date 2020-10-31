Usyk vs Chisora: What time will main-event heavyweights be in the ring?
Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora meet in a crunch heavyweight clash tonight with major ramifications for the world titles held by Anthony Joshua. Watch Usyk vs Chisora tonight, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora will meet inside the ring tonight no earlier than 10.15pm.
The heavyweights headline a packed card which begins at 6pm, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Usyk, the WBO mandatory challenger to Anthony Joshua's title, will defend that status and his ambitions of becoming a world heavyweight champion against the wily veteran Chisora.
Lee Selby fights George Kambosos Jr to decide the mandatory challenger to Teofimo Lopez's IBF lightweight title.
Savannah Marshall and Hannah Rankin collide in a grudge match for the vacant WBO middleweight belt.
Ramla Ali, the amateur star managed by Joshua, makes her pro debut against Eva Hubmeyer.
Tommy McCarthy and Bilal Laggoune contest the European cruiserweight title.
