Usyk vs Chisora: The Panel of experts have made their predictions for tonight's heavyweight fight

Oleksandr Usyk faces Derek Chisora tonight, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Oleksandr Usyk collides with Derek Chisora in a heavyweight clash with plenty at stake tonight - and The Panel of experts have made their predictions.

The Ukrainian battles Chisora, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and the winner will remain firmly in contention for a world heavyweight title shot, while the loser will be forced to rebuild their career.

Will Usyk stay on course for a WBO mandatory title shot at Anthony Joshua? Or will Chisora produce a stunning victory that propels him instead towards a fight with a world champion?

Carl Froch

Usyk is a special talent. He has been asked a few questions before at cruiserweight in his fight with Mairis Briedis. He had a gut check in that fight and he came through it.

I'm just not convinced about Usyk yet at heavyweight. Carl Froch

When a fighter is so skilful and they have it their own way, you don't know what they're like with their back against the ropes and they are under pressure. Do they have that heart? But he had a serious fight with Briedis and I believe he's the real deal. I'm just not convinced about him yet at heavyweight.

If I'm totally honest with myself, I can see Usyk winning on points, just because of his superior technical skills. He's just too good of a boxer to write off. It's going to be difficult for Chisora to land the shot that he needs to put Usyk away.

Johnny Nelson

Usyk is not a concussive heavyweight puncher, we've got to remember that. He's not. Johnny Nelson

I think the referee will have to step in late in this fight, in favour of Usyk. Derek will never give up and Derek has an amazing engine, but it will get to a point where the referee takes a look.

Usyk is not a concussive heavyweight puncher, we've got to remember that. He's not. Derek is a tough guy and Derek looks in great condition, and I'm trying to get an answer to say yes he'll pull it off, yes he's got a puncher's chance. But I'm going Usyk in a late stoppage win, with Chisora emerging with credit. I don't think Chisora wins but I hope he wins.

David Haye

Matthew Macklin

Usyk is just going to be too sharp for Chisora. His feet will be too quick. He's not a massive puncher, but he's accurate and he's spiteful. I just think he's going to outbox Chisora and win on points. You have to give Derek credit for his chin, his toughness and his pride.

If it gets to a point in the fight late on, when the sting has gone out of Derek, and maybe the belief goes out of him, that's when Usyk will really put the foot to the floor, step on the gas, go through the gears, and try to get him out of there.

David Coldwell

Andy Clarke

Right from the start, Chisora will look to apply pressure in the most educated way that he can. Moving his head after he's finished punching and rolling off, but he will get picked off on the way in. Chisora is brave and he's strong, and he will keep coming, and keep coming. Ultimately, the accumulative effect of what Usyk is going to land on him, will come at a cost.

Eventually it will get to the point where maybe the corner will pull him out. I think Usyk will stop Chisora in the 10th round.

