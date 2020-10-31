Usyk vs Chisora: Tommy McCarthy claims European title with majority decision win over Bilal Laggoune
Tommy McCarthy crowned as European champion after points win - book Usyk vs Chisora on Sky Sports Box Office
Last Updated: 31/10/20 9:04pm
Tommy McCarthy took the vacant European cruiserweight title after a hard-fought majority decision victory over Bilal Laggoune at Wembley Arena.
The Belfast fighter continued his steady climb back up the rankings since last year's defeat to Richard Riakporhe, but he was made to work for a win over the spirited Laggoune, with one judge scoring it a 114-114 draw, while he received the verdict with tallies of 116-112 and 116-113.
In a lively opener, Laggoune tried to force McCarthy onto the back foot with a string of early right hands.
But McCarthy kept his composure, answering with crisp counters in the second, while he banged in body shots around the Belgian's belt line in the third.
Sky customers: Buy Usyk v Chisora
Non-Sky customers: Buy Usyk v Chisora
Dropping his hands, McCarthy fired out flashy punches in the fourth, and then continued to rattle Laggoune's ribs in the fifth.
As McCarthy stepped up his assault in the sixth, the action was briefly halted as Laggoune requested the doctor to inspect an eye problem, and he showed further signs of distress while withstanding more spiteful punches in the seventh.
A looping left hand sent Laggoune into reverse in the eighth, and he was sent staggering to the ropes in the ninth, sparking a fierce flurry of shots from McCarthy.
But Laggoune showed his grit in the closing rounds, pumping out jabs and right hands on the tiring McCarthy, who recovered well in the 12th, landing an eye-catching uppercut while sealing a points triumph.
Watch Usyk vs Chisora on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.