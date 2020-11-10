Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez: Avni Yildirim reiterates right to mandatory fight

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is searching for his next opponent

Avni Yildirim has insisted "I have been ready" and still hopes to agree a fight against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, who became a free agent last week.

Mexican star Canelo split from Golden Boy Promotions amid an ongoing lawsuit against them and broadcaster DAZN after being unable to agree terms to his next fight.

With Canelo now free to explore a return to the ring, which he plans before the end of 2020, his Yildirim has again staked his claim.

"I am the WBC mandatory contender [to the vacant super-middleweight title], I earned that right from the fight with Anthony Dirrell in which I was so close to conquering my dream."

Yildirim lost to Dirrell who, in turn, lost the WBC title to David Benavidez.

The belt is now vacant after Benavidez failed to make weight - the governing body ordered for it to be contested between Canelo and Yildirim.

"The WBC ordered me to fight Canelo and I have been ready," Yildirim continued.

"But if he goes on a different direction that is his decision.

"I don't care about anything, don't care about money, I only care to fight for the WBC green belt and become the first ever world champion from Turkey."

Canelo plans to fight in 2020

Canelo hasn't boxed in a year since winning Sergey Kovalev's world light-heavyweight title.

The four-weight world champion currently holds versions of the WBC and WBA middleweight titles, and a version of the WBA super-middleweight title.

He is reportedly considering IBF super-middleweight champion Caleb Plant as his next opponent.

A statement from his trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso to announce Canelo entering promotional free agency included: "All this time we have been working very hard in the gym with a lot of responsibility and discipline, to be in great physical shape and ready to fight this year. And it will be!"