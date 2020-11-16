Benn vs Formella: Fabio Wardley says David Allen was right to retire instead of pursuing future domestic showdown

David Allen has called an end to his professional boxing career

Fabio Wardley believes he is too fresh and has too much "fire" for David Allen, who had considered a domestic showdown before announcing his retirement.

The unbeaten 25-year-old faces Richard Lartey as chief support on the Conor Benn-Sebastian Formella bill on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, after claiming the English heavyweight title in August.

Fabio Wardley returns against Richard Lartey live on Sky Sports

Allen was due to appear alongside Wardley, amid talk of a future fight, but the Doncaster man has instead called an end to his career.

"I think from the outside looking in, not just me, but a lot of fighters kind of saw the end coming and it has been for a little bit of time with Dave," Wardley told Sky Sports.

0:39 Fabio Wardley ruthlessly stopped Simon Vallily at Fight Camp Fabio Wardley ruthlessly stopped Simon Vallily at Fight Camp

"To be fair to him, he's said himself, that fire, that thing, that little bit inside you is not there for him anymore. As soon as a boxer notices that's missing, you have to go, you have to hang them up.

"This sport is dangerous enough as it is. I'm glad Dave made the right decision for him. Happy retirement to him."

Wardley has stopped eight of his nine opponents, including a ruthless knockout of Simon Vallily in August, and insists Allen would not have relished their fight.

0:59 Wardley's fake moustache certainly got Vallily fired up at the Fight Camp Wardley's fake moustache certainly got Vallily fired up at the Fight Camp

"Yeah I would have [been the wrong fight for Allen]," said Wardley. "I think Dave knows that as well hence when we even spoke to him about the possibility of me and him fighting on the 21st, when we were both struggling for opponents, and he turned it down.

"He knew already that I was the wrong opponent for him, the wrong fight for him. I would have been too young and too fresh, and I definitely still have that fire in me, where it was lacking in him.

"I just think he knew all that well in advance going into it and just didn't want to put himself through that."

