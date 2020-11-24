Gennadiy Golovkin to defend middleweight title against Kamil Szeremeta in December

Gennady Golovkin last fought in October 2019

Gennadiy Golovkin will defend his middleweight title against Kamil Szeremeta on December 18.

'GGG' last fought in October 2019, claiming the vacant IBF and IBO middleweight titles through a unanimous decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko at Madison Square Garden.

That fight came just over a year after Golovkin lost the WBA, WBC and IBO titles in his September 2018 rematch with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, the 38-year-old's first loss of his career.

Golovkin is now set for his mandatory IBF title defence against Szeremeta, where a win would deliver the Kazakhstani fighter's record-breaking 21st middleweight title defence.

Gennady Golovkin beat Sergiy Derevyanchenko at Madison Square Garden by unanimous points decision

Szeremeta, a former European middleweight champion, is undefeated with a record of 21-0 and five knockouts, but has not fought anyone in Golovkin's league.

The fight will take place behind closed doors at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Golovkin will be hoping he avoids an upset against the Pole as he tries to keep alive his chances of a trilogy fight with Alvarez.