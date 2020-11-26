Chris Kongo has no fear of Florian Marku and has challenged the Albanian dangerman to a December fight

Chris Kongo hopes to return next month

Chris Kongo says he has no fear of Florian Marku - and has challenged the Albanian dangerman to a welterweight battle in December.

Kongo is yet to receive an opponent for his scheduled fight next month, despite expressing his desire to challenge any of his domestic rivals at 147lbs.

London-based Marku has been calling out potential opponents on social media after a swift knockout win earlier this month, but Kongo has questioned why he was not named.

"Everyone always has the one name they don't want to mention - and I think right now that's me in the division," he told Sky Sports.

Florian Marku quickly overwhelmed Muma Mweemba in October

"Definitely I know he hasn't mentioned my name. I haven't crossed paths with him, but I've seen him in his last fight. He ain't better than me, that's all I'm saying.

"He wouldn't intimidate me. I'm sure he knows I'm too experienced for that. That definitely won't happen with me.

"I'm ready to go. If he wants it on December 4, he can have it. Get in touch with Eddie (Hearn)."

Kongo has been frustrated in his attempts to secure a British title eliminator against Liam Taylor and believes fighters are reluctant to face him after an explosive knockout of Luther Clay in the summer.

"It's been hard, we've had a few pull-outs," he said. "We were supposed to have the British title eliminator with Liam Taylor. He pulled out, so obviously he doesn't want to fight. We've had various other opponents, for example Paddy Gallagher, and no-one wants to fight.

Marku, if you want it, you can have it! Chris Kongo

"They know it's a dangerous fight, but if you want to be somebody and get somewhere you've got to take risks. I'm willing to take the risk with these fights and make it happen.

"In the boxing world, a lot of people have been talking about the Luther Clay fight, so I know I've made an impact and I've seen messages online from guys in the boxing industry. They're all saying that people won't be looking forward to fighting you."

"So, Marku, if you want it, you can have it! Get in touch with Eddie and I'll see you on December 4!"