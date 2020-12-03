Joshua vs Pulev: Anthony Joshua will take over Sky Sports Mix as it becomes Sky Sports AJ

1:02 For a whole week, Anthony Joshua will take over Sky Sports Mix as it becomes Sky Sports AJ. It all begins on Monday December 7 For a whole week, Anthony Joshua will take over Sky Sports Mix as it becomes Sky Sports AJ. It all begins on Monday December 7

Anthony Joshua is taking over Sky Sports Mix, which becomes Sky Sports AJ ahead of his world heavyweight title fight against Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua defends his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against Pulev at The SSE Arena, Wembley on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

But before the first bell rings, there is a week dedicated to Joshua, with back-to-back programming about his rise to world heavyweight title glory, which begins next Monday as AJ takes over Sky Sports Mix.

I'm taking over Sky Sports Mix. See the best of me, in and out of the ring. Sky Sports Mix, more like Sky Sports AJ! Anthony Joshua

Monday December 7 AJ's 14 explosive early fights AJ v Dillan Whyte: Gloves Are Off & full fight AJ : Fighting Back & AJ: 1989 – 2014 AJ v Rob & Romesh

Tuesday December 8 Charles Martin v AJ: Gloves Are Off and full fight AJ v Dominic Breazeale: Gloves Are Off and full fight AJ vs Eric Molina: Gloves Are Off and full fight AJ's Crowning Night A League Of Their Own featuring AJ

Wednesday December 9 AJ vs Carlos Takam full fight AJ vs Wladimir Klitschko: Gloves Are Off and full fight AJ: The Interview and AJ/WK: Wembley’s Greatest Fight A League Of Their Own featuring AJ Live Sky Sports News show

Thursday December 10 AJ v Joseph Parker: Gloves Are Off and full fight AJ v Alexander Povetkin full fight Gloves Are Off: The Heavyweights AJ : Fighting Back & AJ: The Interview Live Sky Sports News show

Friday December 11 AJ vs Andy Ruiz Jr full fight Andy Ruiz Jr vs AJ: Gloves Are Off and full fight ‘One Night’ AJ v Ruiz Jr