Joshua vs Pulev: Anthony Joshua will take over Sky Sports Mix as it becomes Sky Sports AJ
Sky Sports AJ replaces Sky Sports Mix, starting in fight week as Anthony Joshua edges closer to his world heavyweight title fight against Kubrat Pulev on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Last Updated: 03/12/20 11:09am
Anthony Joshua is taking over Sky Sports Mix, which becomes Sky Sports AJ ahead of his world heavyweight title fight against Kubrat Pulev.
Joshua defends his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against Pulev at The SSE Arena, Wembley on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
But before the first bell rings, there is a week dedicated to Joshua, with back-to-back programming about his rise to world heavyweight title glory, which begins next Monday as AJ takes over Sky Sports Mix.
I'm taking over Sky Sports Mix. See the best of me, in and out of the ring. Sky Sports Mix, more like Sky Sports AJ!
Anthony Joshua
Monday December 7
AJ's 14 explosive early fights
AJ v Dillan Whyte: Gloves Are Off & full fight
AJ : Fighting Back & AJ: 1989 – 2014
AJ v Rob & Romesh
Tuesday December 8
Charles Martin v AJ: Gloves Are Off and full fight
AJ v Dominic Breazeale: Gloves Are Off and full fight
AJ vs Eric Molina: Gloves Are Off and full fight
AJ's Crowning Night
A League Of Their Own featuring AJ
Wednesday December 9
AJ vs Carlos Takam full fight
AJ vs Wladimir Klitschko: Gloves Are Off and full fight
AJ: The Interview and AJ/WK: Wembley’s Greatest Fight