Justis Huni romps to second KO victory and agrees to fight Lucas Browne in 2021

Justis Huni romped to his second pro KO

Justis Huni defended his Australian heavyweight championship on Thursday in just his second fight and has agreed to face veteran Lucas Browne next year.

He dismantled Arsene Fosso, who was previously unbeaten in three fights, in his home city of Brisbane.

Huni, aged 21, is an exciting prospect who won his national title on his pro debut and is quickly rampaging through the early part of his career.

Huni became Australian champion in his first fight

Huni, 21, is a major prospect in the heavyweight division

He was forced to shelve plans to go to the Olympics when they were postponed so instead turned pro and, on Thursday, stopped Fosso on his feet in the fourth round.

In 2021 Huni will face a major test against his countryman Browne, a former WBA belt-holder whose only losses in 31 fights came against Dillian Whyte and Dave Allen.

Browne, 20 years older than Huni at 41, tweeted: "Yeah the news is correct. I've signed a deal with Dean Lonergan to face Justis Huni in July. Currently exploring a couple of options in Europe, the UK and Australia for the opening couple of months of '21."

Promoter Lonergan told Sky Sports about Huni: "We're looking to fight in February, then we're looking to fight in March, then we'll fight again in May and then we'll take on Lucas in July.

"The deal I struck with Lucas was a two-fight deal. Fight one was to get him back on track, so that when we face him it's the best Lucas we can face.

Browne is 20 years older than Huni

Browne fought Whyte in 2018

"But if a good offer comes in for him, I'm relaxed about him taking it, so long as he has a lot of time to get ready for the fight, so he gets the best prep.

"It's a massive yardstick for Justis. We've got a progression of fights. We're going to keep very active right up to when the Olympics take place.

"If the Olympics take place, he'll take a very short break, he'll probably fight early July, go to Olympics, and in the perfect world wins a gold medal. He comes back and we get right back on the horse and keep going again.

"I think Lucas Browne will be one of the last domestic fights we have. We might head overseas after that, or at the very least, start bringing in overseas fighters if the borders open."