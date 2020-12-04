Joe Joyce wants to 'move quickly' to a world title and beyond Oleksandr Usyk, says Eddie Hearn

Joe Joyce is "no secret" to the heavyweight elite and wants to avenge Oleksandr Usyk to move towards a world title, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joyce ended the unbeaten rise of Daniel Dubois last weekend by breaking his orbital bone in a 10th-round stoppage in a British, European and Commonwealth title fight.

"He's good to go. That's no secret," said Hearn, who co-promotes Joyce's No 1 target Usyk.

"He's mid-30s now, [Joyce's promoters and manager] want to move him quickly.

"Because they have moved him quickly, that's one of the reasons he won the fight [against Dubois]. Because he has boxed Bryant Jennings, he has boxed in America.

"He was just too good for Dubois.

"They want the rematch with Usyk. They boxed him [as amateurs] and lost.

"They want Joyce to fight for a world title at some point."

Dubois had been ranked at No 2 by the WBO, the governing body who recognise Anthony Joshua as champion and Usyk as mandatory challenger.

Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev next weekend on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua plans to fight WBC champion Tyson Fury in 2021 but Usyk intends to enforce his mandatory opportunity at the belt.

"If Joshua doesn't vacate, he has to fight Usyk," said Joyce's manager Sam Jones.

"I hope Joshua does vacate and we'll fight Usyk - Joe is very confident in that fight as well."

Joshua and Joyce have sparred hundreds of rounds

Joyce told Sky Sports: "I want to win a heavyweight world title.

"Derek Chisora put up a valiant effort but Usyk's skills were better. Against me? It would be a different story.

"It would be a mental battle but a physical one too because he'd have a big 'Juggernaut' coming towards him for 12 rounds."

Hearn said about Joyce: "He may not look like the second coming of Muhammad Ali but he is extremely effective.

"He's very tough, very strong, has a great chin and a great engine.

"All the talk of Dubois giving up? That will always be a debate. What is not debated is that it was a great performance by Joyce.

"Welcome to the bigger heavyweight scene."