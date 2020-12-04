Saunders vs Murray: Live stream of Lewis Edmondson vs John Telford on undercard at Wembley

Billy Joe Saunders defends his WBO super-middleweight belt tonight, but you can firstly watch an undercard fight from The SSE Arena, Wembley.

WBO champion Saunders faces Martin Murray, with coverage starting from 7pm on Sky Sports, but the action starts earlier with Lewis Edmondson vs John Telford on a live stream.

Southampton's Edmonson risks his unbeaten record in a super-middleweight clash with Mancunian Telford.

Billy Joe Saunders faces Martin Murray in the main event

Later in the evening, Lerrone Richards, Shannon Courtenay and James Tennyson all feature on an exciting bill before the Saunders vs Murray main event.

Saunders hopes victory will set up a big-name bout next year, but Murray has vowed to snatch a world title at the fifth attempt.

