Joshua vs Pulev: Lawrence Okolie battles Nikodem Jezewski on undercard for Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev

Lawrence Okolie has received a new unbeaten opponent on Anthony Joshua bill

Lawrence Okolie will battle fellow unbeaten cruiserweight Nikodem Jezewski on the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev bill.

Okolie had been set to challenge for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title, but opponent Krzystof Glowacki tested positive for Covid-19 and fellow Polish fighter Nikodem Jezewski has stepped in as a replacement for Saturday's huge show, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Hackney man, undefeated in 14 fights, risks his world title ambitions against Jezewski, who also holds a perfect record of 19 victories.

London-based Albanian welterweight Florian Marku will be hunting another knockout when he makes his Matchroom debut against Derby's Alex Fearon.

Florian Marku also features on the undercard at The SSE Arena

Super-welterweight contender Kieron Conway, who was originally set to fight Frenchman Souleymane Cissokho, will now clash with Wythenshawe's Macaulay McGowen.

But Ramla Ali's second professional fight has been removed from the bill after she returned a positive Covid-19 test.

On a packed evening of action, Hughie Fury faces Polish heavyweight Mariusz Wach, while Martin Bakole and Sergey Kuzmin fight for the vacant WBC international heavyweight title.

Leeds super-bantamweight Qais Ashfaq can also put his first professional defeat behind him when he takes on Ashley Lane.

In the main event, Anthony Joshua defends his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.

