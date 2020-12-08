Joshua vs Pulev: How to book and watch Joshua vs Pulev if you are not a Sky TV subscriber

Non-Sky customers can watch Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Even if you are not a Sky TV subscriber, you can still book and watch Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight against Kubrat Pulev, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Britain's WBA, IBF and WBO champion faces Bulgarian challenger Pulev in a spectacular homecoming clash at The SSE Arena in Wembley on Saturday.

On a packed Joshua vs Pulev bill, cruiserweight contender Lawrence Okolie collides with Nikodem Jezewski, while there is even more heavyweight action as Hughie Fury faces Mariusz Wach, and Martin Bakole battles Sergey Kuzmin.

This blockbuster show begins at 6pm and even if you do not have a Sky TV subscription, there are various platforms for you to watch the Sky Sports Box Office event.

Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Pulev

Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Pulev

Watch Joshua vs Pulev online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.



If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

How to order:

Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £24.95"

Select "Sign up"

Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

Enter your personal and card details and pay.

Book and watch the event on the Sky Sports Box Office app

Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday, December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

For more information, take a look at our Frequently Asked Questions

