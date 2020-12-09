Joshua vs Pulev: Anthony Joshua gets all clear to fight Kubrat Pulev after negative test for Covid-19

1:04 Anthony Joshua says he is 'ready for war' in world title fight with Kubrat Pulev Anthony Joshua says he is 'ready for war' in world title fight with Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua has been given the all clear to face Kubrat Pulev in their world heavyweight title fight after testing negative for Covid-19.

Britain's unified champion underwent a test on Tuesday before entering the pre-fight bubble and received confirmation on Wednesday morning that he can face Pulev at The SSE Arena in Wembley on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the news by tweeting: "@anthonyfjoshua and team Covid negative and ready to go!"

Joshua had told Sky Sports that he is mentally prepared for an explosive encounter with his Bulgarian opponent, who has only suffered just one defeat against Wladimir Klitschko in 2014.

0:31 Joshua arrived for his coronavirus test on Tuesday Joshua arrived for his coronavirus test on Tuesday

"My body is just a vessel that carries my brain so I train my brain more so than my body," he said.

"I'm ready for war. I'm ready for a fight. The time will come when we go to war. I'm looking forward to that date.

"It's a privilege to be competing."

0:42 Eddie Hearn fears Joshua could be unsettled by unusual atmosphere at Wembley Eddie Hearn fears Joshua could be unsettled by unusual atmosphere at Wembley

For the first time since boxing's resumption in the UK, 1,000 fans will be in attendance on Saturday to watch Joshua's first fight since avenging his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.

"How strange? It's out of my control so I have to keep it normal," Joshua said about the unique environment that awaits him.

"I like it, it will be intimate. It's nice for the fans. It is a special occasion to watch a heavyweight championship fight among 1,000 people when normally there would be tens of thousands of people."

Watch Joshua vs Pulev on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.