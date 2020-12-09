Rainbow Laces: Terri Harper appointed Stonewall Sport Champion on Rainbow Laces Day

4:28 To mark Rainbow Laces Day, WBC and IBO super-featherweight champion Terri Harper - now also a Stonewall Sport Champion - joins her fiancee Jenna for a chat with Sky Sports News To mark Rainbow Laces Day, WBC and IBO super-featherweight champion Terri Harper - now also a Stonewall Sport Champion - joins her fiancee Jenna for a chat with Sky Sports News

WBC and IBO super-featherweight champion Terri Harper has been appointed a Stonewall Sport Champion on Rainbow Laces Day.

Harper joins Wales international footballer Jess Fishlock as a new addition to the roster of ambassadors who are all leading LGBT+ people in sport working with the UK equality charity to help share the campaign's message 'make sport everyone's game'.

Harper, speaking to Sky Sports News alongside her fiancee Jenna Hayden, says she is honoured to take on the role.

"I'm on one of the biggest stages in a male-dominated sport, I'm accepted and can be who I am, and I just want to show that to everybody else," said Harper.

Last month, the 24-year-old stopped Katharina Thanderz in the ninth round at the SSE Arena in Wembley to successfully defend her world title.

Harper's ring walk for that fight featured the Pride flag emblazoned on a big screen and she has also been carrying the Stonewall logo on her kit in recent months.

Hayden says she is immensely proud of her partner for taking on the mantle of Sport Champion. She told SSN's Fraser Dainton: "For Terri to be accepted as a world champion and a lesbian, and to be an ambassador, I think it's brilliant. She's going to do a great job."

The couple grew up in neighbouring villages near Doncaster and first connected via Facebook and Messenger. Harper explained how she draws strength from their relationship.

"I believe if I didn't have the support from Jenna, I wouldn't be doing boxing," she says. "Previous relationships have held me back from chasing my dreams and doing what I love.

"Jenna was the one who inspired me to go out there and chase those dreams, and here I am."

The couple say they have received some negative comments on social media as Harper's profile has increased in boxing. However, the world champion is sure that the benefits of being true to herself outweigh anything else, and she hopes she can inspire others, particularly young LGBT+ people, to be authentic too.

"I'd like to use my platform to show everyone that I've been through what they've been through, and what they're feeling, and I've come out on top," she says.

Sky Sports is a member of TeamPride which supports Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.